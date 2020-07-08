In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 July 2020 4:01 pm / Comments are Disabled

Itching to buy yourself a brand new car? Well, Sime Darby Auto Hyundai Skudai is offering incredible savings worth up to RM20,000 in cash rebate and accessories as part of a three-day special promotion, happening from July 10 to 12, 2020.

Existing Hyundai customers can also look forward to a free vehicular health check and air-conditioning screening during the event. There’s also limited edition Hyundai merchandises being sold at attractive prices.

Those who want to service their cars are in for a treat, too! Sime Darby Auto Hyundai Skudai will be handing out free gifts for customers who spend a minimum of RM300 on lubricant services, and up to 20% discount is being offered on selected parts and car care products. A Klima Fresh disinfectant service is also up for grabs at RM36, down from the regular price of RM45.

For more information on the special three-day event, click here. Alternatively, you can also contact the dealership at 07-2340714. What are you waiting for?