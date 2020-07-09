In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 July 2020 4:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

What’s better than a finding a good product? Something good plus a good deal, of course! Plenty of good deals are in store at Sime Darby Auto Selection Kuala Lumpur this weekend, where a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles at unbelievable prices await you.

There’s everything from sedans to SUVs at Auto Selection. Prices start from as low as RM39,800 for a 2013 Hyundai Elantra 1.8L, or just RM46,800 for a 2014 Honda City 1.5V. Those looking for a larger D-segment ride can opt for a 2018 Nissan Teana 2.5XV from RM94,800.

Meanwhile, if you wish to have something bigger for your expanding family, a 2019 Hyundai Grand Starex facelift from RM128,800 might be a good fit. Those looking for premium European SUVs might want to check out a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLC250 from RM188,800, and a 2016 Volvo XC90 T8 from just RM228,800.

The full menu is too long too list here, so head on down to Auto Selection Kuala Lumpur this weekend – July 10-12 from 9am to 6pm – to check out the best offers in town for yourself. For more information, visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.