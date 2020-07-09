In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 July 2020 3:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for the right time to own your dream BMW, now is the time! Check out Auto Bavaria’s July Specials this weekend and enjoy attractive rebates on your dream BMW. From now until July 31, 2020 customers can enjoy exceptional rebates and attractive financing rates starting from 0%, courtesy of BMW Financial Services.

For those eyeing BMW plug-in hybrid models, now is the time to make your purchase and enjoy the 6+2 years PHEV battery extended warranty. That’s eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.

One can also explore a wide range of BMW approved used cars by BMW Premium Selection. The pre-owned cars come with a minimum of 12 month BMW Premium Selection warranty*, attractive trade-in values, and a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check.

For added convenience to customers in the new normal, Auto Bavaria is offering doorstep test drives. Yes, you can now choose to test drive a BMW either at the showroom or at your doorstep – all you need to do is make an appointment via the Auto Bavaria Digital Showroom.

Or how about something sporty, compact and iconic? MINI is the answer. Take advantage of the great deals including exclusive instalment plans, complimentary Dyson gift cards worth up to RM1,000, eight-year PHEV battery warranty, attractive financing starting from 0% and more. Visit participating branch now to test drive the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch and the MINI Convertible. For a limited time only.

Those who live the two-wheeler lifestyle, head to Auto Bavaria to get up close with the all-new BMW S1000XR and a wide range of other BMW Motorrad models! Enjoy attractive rebates, complimentary Dyson gift card worth up to RM1,000* and Petron Pmiles cards, hassle-free financing packages* and more.

Drop by Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru or Penang from July 10-12, 2020 and grab the opportunity to own a brand new BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad from the BMW authorised dealer that’s synonymous with the brand. With the deals in store, it’s worth clearing your weekend schedule for a visit.

For more information on Auto Bavaria July deals, visit the Auto Bavaria Digital Showroom or click on this link to register your interest.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

***Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.