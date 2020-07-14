In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 July 2020 4:12 pm / Comments are Disabled

Tyres, like other components in a vehicle, need regular attention. With many cars likely having remained stationary for months during the movement control order (MCO), Michelin Malaysia has introduced the Michelin E-Wallet cashback campaign which will be applicable across all Tyreplus and Michelin-affiliated service centres in Malaysia from now until August 2020.

As the country strives to implement improved practices with social distancing in mind, making transactions through e-wallets helps reduce physical contact. Customers will be entitled to cashbacks through the GrabPay, Boost and Touch ‘n Go e-wallets, and this is applicable to all transaction methods.

For purchases of Michelin tyres measuring 14 to 15 inches in diameter, customers will be entitled to a RM10 cashback per tyre, RM15 for 16-inch tyres, RM20 for 17-inch tyres and RM25 for tyres that are 18 inches and larger. Good news for owners of vehicles such as pick-up trucks, as this also applies to commercial light truck Michelin tyres.

“As we adapt into a new normal for Malaysia, we are happy to introduce the E-Wallet Cashback campaign to not only alleviate any financial burden but also to raise awareness for better road and tyre safety. This can easily be done by mitigating the risk of faulty tyres after prolonged neglect since the beginning of the MCO,” said managing director of Michelin Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, Oliver Biggart.

Here’s how you can get cash back with your Michelin tyre purchases. Buy your selected Michelin tyres from participating outlets, then scan the QR code to access the microsite or click here redeem your cash rebates. The e-wallet code will be sent to by SMS, e-mail or both channels. Enter the code into the e-wallet app of your choice, and enjoy the cashback! Redemptions are valid until 11:59pm, August 12, 2020.