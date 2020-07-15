In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 July 2020 5:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

There will be plenty of irresistible deals and goodies to be found at the Wheelcorp Premium Mid-Year Pre-Owned Fair happening this July 17-19 at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam. You’ll be able to pick your dream ride from a wide array of BMW and MINI models available under the BMW Premium Selection at the event, which runs from 10am to 6pm on all three days.

Each purchase of a BMW model will come with a complimentary item. Choose from a BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0 full HD wide-angle drive recorder or dress up your movement with lifestyle bags from the BMW Active Collection.

Likewise, MINI buyers will also receive a complimentary item with each vehicle purchase. Take your pick from a MINI Advanced Car Eye 2.0 HD drive recorder or a versatile trio of MINI bags, in this case a cabin bag, duffle bag and a back-pack.

As always, you can look forward to attractive financing rates* and high trade-in value*, all of which will be applicable during the three-day event. Each BMW purchase comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled services, while every MINI comes with a four-year unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled services.

So, if you’re seeking a pre-loved BMW or MINI, make your way over to the Mid-Year Pre-Owned Fair this weekend at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam to find the perfect deal. To find out more, visit BMW Wheelcorp Premium’s Facebook page, here, or call 012 399 8652 to speak to a representative.

*Terms & conditions apply.