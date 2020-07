Some human-centered design features in the all-new Bronco Sport include available class-exclusive zipper pockets on the seatbacks to help users safely and easily transport gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)

The all-new Bronco Sport is available with washable rubber flooring in the cargo area and on the second-row seatbacks for easy cleanups, and tie-down carabiner hooks in the cargo area. (Pre-production model pictured.)