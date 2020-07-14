Pre-production versions of the 2021 Bronco, shown here, include Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
Selepas Land Rover Defender, kini satu lagi kenderaan SUV klasik dijelmakan dalam versi generasi baharu yang jauh lebih moden – kali ini giliran ikon dari Amerika Syarikat iaitu Ford Bronco. Seperti yang anda boleh lihat, Bronco generasi keenam ini tidak dihasilkan dengan kesinambungan dari model sebelumnya, tapi lebih seakan model kelahiran semula Bronco klasik generasi pertama.
Namun tidak seperti Land Rover Defender yang telah beralih ke casis jenis monocoque, Bronco generasi baharu ini masih kekal dengan casis jenis ladder-frame. Model ini diasaskan dari platform yang sama dengan Ford Ranger T6, dan ia ditawarkan dalam bentuk badan dua-pintu dan empat-pintu.
Kedua-dua bentuk badan Bronco ditawarkan dalam tujuh kemasan – bermula dari varian asas, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands dan juga model edisi terhad First Edition yang hanya dihasilkan sebanyak 3,500 unit.
Pre-production 2021 Bronco two-door SUV takes its rugged off-road design cues from the first-generation Bronco, the iconic 4×4 that inspired generations of fans.
Bukan sahaja nampak sahaja seperti Bronco generasi pertama, panel-panel badan Bronco moden ini juga dihasilkan dengan konsep serupa – ia boleh dicabutkan dengan mudah. Untuk model dua-pintu, ia hadir dengan bahagian kiri dan kanan hadapan, belakang dan juga bumbung tiga bahagian yang boleh dicabut. Pembeli juga boleh memilih versi bumbung modular empat bahagian dengan kemasan cat premium, dan ia hadir sekali dengan panel tempat duduk serta bahagian kargo yang turut boleh dicabut.
Manakala untuk versi empat pintu, ia datang standard dengan bahagian panel kiri dan kanan hadapan, keseluruhan panel tengah, panel bahagian belakang serta bumbung dengan empat bahagian yang boleh dicabut. Kesemua varian Bronco ini juga hadir dengan pintu yang boleh dicabut, bersama cermin pandang belakang yang diletakkan pada bahagian cowl dan tidak terjejas sekiranya pintu sudah dicabut.
Khas untuk versi empat pintu, kesemua pintu yang telah dicabut boleh disimpan di dalam beg isitimewa yang disediakan untuk melindungi pintu-pintu tersebut. Kesemua jenis bentuk badan turut diberikan sepasang cagak pada kedua-dua fender hadapan yang boleh menampung beban sehingga 68 kg.
With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Ketika dilancarkan, Bronco 2021 ini hadir dengan dua pilihan enjin petrol. Yang pertama adalah enjin petrol turbo empat-silinder 2.3 liter EcoBoost berkuasa 270 hp dan tork maksima 420 Nm. Manakala yang kedua adalah enjin petrol turbo V6 2.7 liter EcoBoost berkuasa 310 hp dan tork maksima 542 Nm. Kotak gear manual tujuh-kelajuan dari Getrag hanya ditawarkan untuk enjin 2.3 liter, manakala transmisi 10-kelajuan automatik pula boleh dipilih untuk kedua-dua jenis enjin.
Semua varian Bronco menerima sistem Terrain Management bersama mod pemanduan G.O.A.T (Go Over Any type of Terrain). Varian asas akan menerima lima mod pemanduan menerusi sistem ini, manakala varian lebih tinggi Big Bend dan Outer Banks diberikan enam serta tujuh mod pada Black Diamond, Badlands dan First Edition.
Antara mod pemanduan berkenaan adalah mod Baja yang diberikan pada Wildtrak, manakala varian Badlands dan First Edition menerima mod Baja tersebut bersama mod Rock Crawl.
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Untuk model yang menggunakan transmisi manual tujuh-kelajuan, ia sebenarnya disifatkan sebagai kotak gear enam-tambah-satu kelajuan. Ini kerana satu lagi gear adalah gear rendah bagi membolehkan kenderaan ini merangkak untuk mendaki. Nisbah untuk gear akhir biasa adalah 4.283:1, manakala nisbah untuk gear rendah tersebut adalah 6.588:1.
Ford juga menawarkan dua jenis transfer case untuk sistem pacuan empat roda pada Bronco ini. Unit standard menampilkan sistem 4X4 dengan pilihan separa-masa, menawarkan dua kelajuan yang boleh dipilih elektronik shift-on-the-fly, dan nisbah rendah yang diberikan adalah 2.72:1.
Manakala sistem yang ditawarkan secara opsyen pula adalah sistem 4X4 automatik dengan 4H on-demand, bersama transfer case dua-kelajuan jenis elektromekanikal, menyediakan nisbah rendah 3.06:1. Jika model transmisi manual digandingkan dengan transfer case elektromekanikal ini, ia akan memberikan nisbah untuk merangkak 94:1, menurut Ford.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Bronco 2021 hadir dengan gandar belakang solid Dana 44 yang dihubungkan kepada sistem suspensi lima-hubungan bersama spring jenis gegelung. Manakala pada bahagian hadapan ia diberikan sistem suspensi bebas dengan lengan-A dari material aloi.
Bronco ditawarkan dengan penyerap hentak sensitif-kedudukan dari Bilstein, manakala model terpilih turut datang dengan fungsi pemutus hubungan bar penstabil. Pembeli turut ditawarkan dengan opsyen unit locking differential elektronik dari Spicer Performa-Tek untuk gandar belakang dan hadapan.
Untuk rim pula, model asas diberikan rim besi 16-inci berwarna perak dengan tayar 255/70R16, manakala varian Big bend diberikan rim aloi 17-inci dalam kemasan Carbonized Gray bersama tayar 255/75R17. Untuk varian Black Diamond, dua pilihan 17-inci diberikan sama ada rim besi berwarna hitam berkilat atau rim aloi dalam kemasan hitam berkilat – kedua-duanya dibaluti tayar 265/70R17.
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door 2021 Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Rear quarter windows are also removable, as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype and all will have exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
All 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models will offer a swingout rear tailgate for easier access to re rear cargo area as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Varian Outer Banks pula menerima rim aloi 18-inci dua tona bersama tayar 255/70R18, manakala varian Badlands diberikan rim aloi 17-inci dua tona. Model Wildtrak dan First Edition diberikan rim aloi forged 17-inci dengan beadlock dalam kemasan hitam berkilat – rim ini juga boleh dipilih secara opsyen jika membeli Bronco dalam varian Badlands.
Sebagai sebahagian dari pakej Sasquatch, rim aloi forged dengan beadlock tersebut digandingkan dengan tayar Mud Terrain bersaiz 315/70R17. Pakej ini juga terdiri dari kelengkapan off-road yang lain termasuk unit dfferential elektronik dengan nisbah akhir 4.7:1, suspensi dengan jarak kelegaan tanah lebih tinggi, penyerap hentak sensitif-posisi Bilstein dan juga fender flare dengan jarak kelegaan yang besar. Pakej ini boleh dipadankan pada semua varian, tetapi adalah ciri standard pada model Wildtrak, Badlands dan First Edition.
Pada bahagian dalaman, pemegang tangan dihasilkan bersepadu terus dengan panel instrumen modular dan juga konsol tengah Bronco ini. Manakala cangkuk Molle pula boleh dijumpai pada perehat badan tempat duduk.
Prototype version, not representative of production model, of the all-new 2021 Bronco interior is highlighted by an available 12-inch SYNC® 4 system, optional leather trim seating, console-mounted transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes™ control knob. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Ford turut memadankan cagak bersepadu pada papan pemuka bagi membolehkan pengguna meletakkan peranti mudah alih mereka pada rak peranti, manakala port 12-volt pada Bronco ini membolehkan ia mengecas semula kamera, telefon bimbit, alat navigasi dan pelbagai lagi.
Bronco turut diberikan sistem infotainmen Ford SYNC 4 dengan skrin 12-inci, serta menyokong kemaskini over-the-air serta boleh berintegrasi dengan aplikasi FordPass Performance bersama navigasi off-road. Sistem SYNC juga memaparkan visual dari kamera 360-darjah bersama paparan ‘off-road spotter’ yang akan membantu ketika permukaan yang lebih teknikal seperti sedang memanjat batu.
Pakej Lux turut ditawarkan untuk Bronco, yang terdiri dari sistem bunyi B&O dengan 10-pembesar suara, roda stereng dengan pemanas, dua lagi port pengecas USB pintar, navigasi skrin sesentuh dengan operasi arahan suara serta pad pengecas tanpa wayar.
The instrument panel in the 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door models will be ready to install accessories like this prototype bring-your-own-device rack shown. (Prototype interior shown is not representative of production vehicle.
MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks for safe transport when the trails get rough in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Customization details include an available leather-wrapped shift lever for the class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, as well as grab handles in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Varian terpilih Bronco akan hadir dengan lantai dengan lapisan getah yang boleh dibasuh serta alur longkang bersepadu bagi membuang air yang bertakung pada bahagian dalaman. Ia diberikan bersama tempat duduk dengan permukaan vinyl gred marin bagi mengelakkan ia berkulat. Suis-suis utama pada papan pemuka pula diberikan getah silikon, manakala suis-suis yang terletak di bahagian atas pula diberikan salutan silikon bagi melindunginya dari pelbagai elemen.
Untuk keselamatan pula, Bronco dilengkapi dengan beg udara hadapan, beg udara tirai sisi bersepadu yang diletakkan pada struktur atas, kawalan kestabilan olengan dan kawalan goyangan treler. Jika pembeli memilih pakej Mid, ia akan ditambah dengan Co-Pilot360 dengan bantuan pra-pelanggaran serta brek kecemasan automatik, amaran lintasan trafik belakang, bantuan kekal lorong, lampu tinggi automatik, dan juga kamera undur.
Pakej High pula akan diberikan sistem kamera 360-darjah, sistem Forward Sensing, dan juga cermin sisi LEDS. Manakala pelanggan yang memilih pakej Lux akan menerima sistem bantuan stereng bagi mengelekkan kemalangan.
A slide-out rear tailgate to provide added convenience is among the features slated for the two- and four-door Bronco models. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission and standard Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco can help off-roaders venture over any type of terrain (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Bring-your-own-device accessory mount bar is available for easy access to a USB port on this prototype version of the all-new Bronco two- and four-door (not representative of production models). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Model asas Bronco dalam versi dua-pintu akan dijual pada harga bermula US$29,995 (RM128,093), manakala model asal untuk versi empat-pintu pula dijual pada harga bermula US$34,695 (RM148,165). Bronco ditawarkan dalam 11 warna badan, serta lebih 200 aksesori yang boleh dipasang oleh pengedar, bersama pilihan pakej Mid, High dan Lux bergantung pada varian.
Ford Bronco generasi keenam ini diproduksi oleh kilang yang sama mnghasilkannya pada model generasi sebelum ini iaitu di kilang pemasangan Michigan di Wayne, Michigan, dan Ford akan mula mengambil tempahan untuk kedua-dua versi bentuk badan dengan bayaran tempahan US$100 (RM427).
-
-
Pre-production versions of the 2021 Bronco, shown here, include Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
-
-
Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4×4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
-
-
Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4×4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include (left) Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Bronco four-door in Shadow Black and Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco two-door SUV takes its rugged off-road design cues from the first-generation Bronco, the iconic 4×4 that inspired generations of fans.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco two-door SUV takes its rugged off-road design cues from the first-generation Bronco, the iconic 4×4 that inspired generations of fans.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 two-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 two-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 two-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 two-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with Sasquatch™ off-road package.
-
-
With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
Trail sights on the front fenders serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
Bronco two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system that is removeable quickly and easily with the first-row panels able to be stowed away on board. Both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray in Johnson Valley, California.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray with the doors, top and rear quarter windows removed.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray with the doors, top and rear quarter windows removed.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray in Johnson Valley, California.
-
-
Pre-production 2021 four-door Bronco Badlands in Cactus Gray with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
-
-
The instrument panel in the 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door models will be ready to install accessories like this prototype bring-your-own-device rack shown. (Prototype interior shown is not representative of production vehicle.
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
All 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models will offer a swingout rear tailgate for easier access to re rear cargo area as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
A slide-out rear tailgate to provide added convenience is among the features slated for the two- and four-door Bronco models. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door 2021 Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Rear quarter windows are also removable, as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype and all will have exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
-
-
Prototype version, not representative of production model, of the all-new 2021 Bronco interior is highlighted by an available 12-inch SYNC® 4 system, optional leather trim seating, console-mounted transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes™ control knob. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
2021 Bronco two-door features class-leading open-air design roof and instrument panel inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible gauges and controls in this prototype version (not representative of production model). Prototype not representative of production model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Bring-your-own-device accessory mount bar is available for easy access to a USB port on this prototype version of the all-new Bronco two- and four-door (not representative of production models). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks for safe transport when the trails get rough in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Instrument panel-mounted hero switches, an easy reach for the driver, feature seamless rubber touchpoints to protect against dirt and water and are easily washable in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Customization details include an available leather-wrapped shift lever for the class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, as well as grab handles in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible LED gauges and controls in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco four-door (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Interior seating details are shown on this prototype version, (not representative of production model) of a 2021 Bronco four-door model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
Class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission and standard Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco can help off-roaders venture over any type of terrain (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
On select models, rubberized washable flooring is available with integrated drain plugs to make cleanup simple and quick. (Prototype not representative of production model. Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
-
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
-
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
-
-
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
-
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
-
-
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
-
-
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
-
-
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
-
-
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
-
-
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
-
-
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
-
-
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
-
-
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
-
-
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
-
-
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-