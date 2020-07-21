In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 July 2020 4:13 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Motors is looking to turn your dream into a reality with its DreamRide roadshow, which is set to take place at 1 Utama’s Highstreet and Oval concourses from July 22 to 26. With exclusive deals awaiting customers, the event will feature several famous brands that Sime Darby Motors represents, such as BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo.

At the event, get up close with models like the BMW 330i, 530e M Sport, M5, X3 and 740Le; MINI Cooper SE Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid, 5 Door and 3 Door; Ford Ranger Raptor and Ranger WildTrak, Hyundai Santa Fe, Grand Starex and Ioniq Hybrid; Jaguar F-Pace; Land Rover Evoque and Velar; as well as the Volvo XC60 and XC40.

For fans of two-wheelers, the BMW C400x, R1250GSA, S1000XR, R nine T and F900R from BMW Motorrad will be on display for customers to find the perfect match for their active lifestyle. Test drives will also be available for selected models at the event.

When you’ve found your dream ride, enjoy attractive discounts and trade-in deals when you make your purchase. Corporate customers can also look forward to exclusive deals with fleet sale promotions that are on offer.

To add to the glamour, Sime Darby Motors will collaborate with Braun Büffel, with customers being able to take home a Braun Büffel mystery gift and membership when they register at the event. Those who purchase any Braun Büffel product at the 1 Utama retail store during the roadshow period will also be entitled to a RM500 cash voucher, which can be used for the purchase of any vehicle from participating Sime Darby Motors’ automobile companies at the roadshow.

Sime Darby Motors’ bank partner, Hong Leong Bank, will also be on hand to answer questions on installment plans and the latest interest rates to ensure a smooth and convenient buying experience.

Once again, the Sime Darby Motors’ DreamRide roadshow takes place from July 22 to 26 at 1 Utama’s Highstreet and Oval concourses, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. Find out more at Sime Darby Motors’ official website here.