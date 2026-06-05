Sime Motors MotorExpo 2026, June 5-7 at The Arch Galeries – up to RM200k rebates, plenty of great deals

In Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 5 2026 7:05 pm

Sime Motors’ has kicked off its MotorExpo 2026, which runs from today, June 5 to June 7 at the XOX Arena, The Arch Galeries in Kuala Lumpur. Described by the organiser as ‘the ultimate destination for Malaysians looking to secure the best automotive deals of the year’, the three-day event will feature a host of event-only promotions and ‘unbeatable purchase opportunities’.

Besides rebates of up to RM200,000, special financing packages and trade-in opportunities, there will be no shortage of vehicle choices, what with BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, Denza, Hyundai, Ford, Range Rover and Volvo as well as Auto Selection all displaying their wares under one convenient – and comfortable – roof. Here are some highlights of what you can expect to find at the event.

Over at the BMW display, the BMW X3 is being offered with monthly instalments from as low as RM3,340 and cash rebates with BMW Financial Services. Buyers of the SUV can also look forward to a complimentary Braun Buffel gift set worth RM4,800.

Meanwhile, the BMW iX1L is being offered with attractive cash rebates and interest rates from as low as 1.68%. At MINI, there’s the Aceman, which at the event will feature an attractive cash rebate, free Sony headphones, free car stickers and interest rates as low as 0.88%, exclusively from BMW Financial Services.

Over at BYD, attractive ownership packages of up to RM13,000 for the Sealion 7 SUV and RM10,288 for the Seal 6 sedan await prospective buyers. There are also event-exclusive offers for other BYD models, for which you’ll have to find out in person at the show.

As for the Denza D9, buyers can look forward to RM5,000 worth of charging credits by ChargeEV, a free 22kW wallbox with installation (up to 10m long) and a free six-year scheduled service package with every purchase of the MPV.

At the Hyundai showcase, you’ll find rewards of up to RM36,000 on the Tucson hybrid, and the Ioniq 5N will also be on display. As for Ford, the Blue Oval is offering cash rebates of up to RM25,000 on the Ranger Raptor, and the just-launched Everest Platinum will be on show.

Elsewhere, the event will also showcase pre-owned units of the Range Rover Evoque, which is now priced from RM368k, with warranty included. You’ll also be able to check out pre-loved examples of the Range Rover Velar and Land Rover Defender. At the Swedish Auto booth, there are plenty of exceptional rebates waiting, with up to RM50,500 lined up for the XC90 T8, RM30,888 for the EX30, RM30,000 for the EC40 and RM20,000 for the ES90 electric sedan.

As for Auto Selection, deals on pre-owned units will include a 2025 BMW X1 and a BMW 218i with a 10-year free service package. If you’re in for a diesel pick, these will come with a special diesel subsidy of 500 litres, while EVs will come with RM500 of charging credits.

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