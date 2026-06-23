2026 Zeekr X launched in Malaysia – Premium RWD and Flagship AWD, longer range; fr RM159k-RM176k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / June 23 2026 11:14 am

The 2026 Zeekr X is officially launched in Malaysia today, following its earlier showing at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026).

Two variants of the 2026 Zeekr X are on sale in Malaysia, the single-motor RWD Premium and the dual-motor AWD Flagship, priced at RM159,800 and RM176,800 respectively, continuing the two-strong X offering as from the model’s arrival in Malaysia in 2024.

2026 Zeekr X Premium

The update brings powertrain and equipment updates, the former being uprated specifications across both variants. Here, the Premium variant gets a 340 PS/373 Nm single rear motor – up from the outgoing model’s 272 PS – that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds. The Flagship gets a 496 PS/573 Nm dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, propelling the top variant from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, or 0.1 second quicker than before.

The Premium gets a 61 kWh Energee LFP battery, rated at up to 415 km of range on the WLTP standard, which is actually down from the outgoing version’s 440 km rating. The Flagship has gained battery range, now rated at 445 km (WLTP) despite retaining the 66 kWh CATL NMC battery.

The new base variant now supports DC charging that peaks at around 200 kW, according to Zeekr Malaysia (officially rated at 150 kW), enabling a 10-80% recharge in 30 minutes, and AC charging gets improved to 11 kW, which brings a full charge in 7.5 hours. The Flagship variant gains quicker AC charging too, at 22 kW, enabling a 0-100% charge in four hours. DC charging in the Flagship is up to 150 kW, which also brings a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.

Revisions to the exterior of the 2026 Zeekr X which visually identify the new model are a new 19-inch wheel design on the Premium, along with a black paint finish for the 20-inch multi-spoke wheel design for the Flagship. Front doors are now powered on the latest X, operated by buttons on the B- and C-pillars, supplanting the flush-fitted door handles of the previous iteration. The B-pillars have an interactive screen that serves as a charging status indicator.

Inside, the 2026 Zeekr X gains touch buttons located below the airbag housing of the steering wheel, along with a centre console that now gets dual phone holders including a cooled Qi wireless device charger. Also added here is a new heated and cooled (from -6 to 50 degrees Celsius) 5.7 litre storage compartment; the rear luggage compartment has grown from 362 litres to 404 litres.

Displays in the 2026 Zeekr X continue to be an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display and a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. Audio is by a 13-speaker system by Yamaha, while smartphone pairing is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For safety, both variants of the 2026 X receive seven airbags, AEB, ACC with stop-and-go, lane centring assist, auto lane change, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, parking AEB, driver attention monitor and a door opening warning as well as a 360-degree camera suite.

In Malaysia, the 2026 Zeekr X is sold with a five-year, 150,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year, 160,000 km high-voltage components warranty. At launch, the 2026 X is sold with a complimentary one-year data package offering 5GB per month.

2026 Zeekr X Flagship in Malaysia

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2026 Zeekr X Premium in Malaysia

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