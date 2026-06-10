2026 Zeekr X bookings open in Malaysia: all get power doors, fridge; 496 PS, 445 km WLTP, from RM160k est

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan Lee / June 10 2026 11:20 am

Shown earlier this week, the 2026 Zeekr X is now open for booking in Malaysia ahead of its appearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) starting tomorrow, June 11. While we may have been a bit late with the model year update (Thailand, Europe and Australia got it first), we appear to have benefitted from the delay with a higher specification compared to those other markets.

The X is still offered in single-motor Premium and dual-motor all-wheel-drive Flagship variants and comes with estimated pricing of between RM160,000 and RM180,000. This is only slightly higher than the current model that retails at RM155,800 for the Premium and RM172,800 for the Flagship, despite the extra kit and the implementation of import and excise duties for CBU EVs starting this year.

Let’s run through the upgrades, shall we? Not much has been changed on the outside, save for new 19-inch “paddle” aero wheels for the Premium and a black finish for the 20-inch multi-spoke forged rollers on the Flagship. There are also new colours this year – the Premium can be dressed in Porcelain Pink, while the Flagship is now available in Onyx Black and Matte Khaki Green.

2026 Zeekr X in Thailand

Getting inside, one will notice the first bit of “good news” for Malaysia – the new powered doors, fitted only on the AWD model in virtually all other markets, have been fitted as standard here. This is paired with a circular interactive screen on the B-pillar that also acts as a charging indicator.

Once you finally get inside, you’ll be able to spot the myriad tweaks. There are new colour schemes – black and white for the Premium, full black with red stitching and seat belts for the Flagship – but the biggest change is to the centre console, which takes over from the open storage in the current car.

Taking after so many Chinese cars these days, the X now sports dual phone holders with a cooled Qi wireless charger, covered storage and twin cupholders. The armrest covers a new heated and cooled refrigerator, which again is standard in Malaysia instead of being exclusive to the AWD model like in other markets. Touch-sensitive buttons for various vehicle functions have also sprouted below the steering wheel airbag boss, while the boot has been expanded from 362 litres to 404 litres.

2026 Zeekr X in Thailand

No changes to the 8.8-inch instrument display or the 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen – we don’t get the nifty sliding touchscreen offered in Europe – but the Premium now receives the 24.3-inch augmented reality head-up display as standard. It does unfortunately lose its ventilated front seats, which has been reserved for the Flagship alongside a new front-seat massage function.

The mechanicals are another area where the X has been thoroughly revamped. Both variants receive uprated motors – the rear-wheel-drive Standard version now produces 340 PS (250 kW) and 373 Nm of torque, up from 272 PS (200 kW). Despite this, it still gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

On the other hand, the Flagship gets boosted by 68 PS (50 kW) and 30 Nm to 496 PS (365 kW) and 573 Nm, shaving a tenth of a second off the century sprint, which it completes in just 3.7 seconds. More importantly, the base model gains a new battery that hopefully improves safety.

The Standard is now juiced by a 61 kWh Energee LFP battery; strangely, Zeekr Malaysia claims only a small reduction in WLTP range to 415 km (previously 440 km), which is not in line with the 405 km quoted for other markets. Meanwhile, the Flagship’s actually went up significantly to 445 km (previously 420 km, other markets’ MY2026 415 km) despite an unchanged 66 kWh CATL NMC pack.

The change in battery for the Standard means that it now supports up to 230 kW of DC fast charging, so topping it up from 10 to 80% takes 18 minutes. It also gets a bump in AC charging power to 11 kW (up from a meagre 7.2 kW) and takes 7.5 hours for a full charge. Oddly, the Flagship continues to be handicapped at 150 kW and takes a yawning 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%. It does, however, now support 22 kW of AC charging instead of the usual 11 kW, for a full charge in 4.5 hours.

Safety kit is unchanged from before and includes seven airbags and a full list of driver assists. This includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, auto lane change, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, parking AEB, a driver attention monitor and a door opening warning.

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