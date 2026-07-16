BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport launched in Malaysia – adaptive dampers, HK audio, RM20k more at RM193k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Mick Chan / July 16 2026 1:11 pm

Launched alongside the high-performance duo that is the BMW G87 M2 CS and BMW G81 M3 Touring in Malaysia today is the BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport, which arrives at RM192,800 with the standard two-year warranty, or RM204,800 with the four-year BMW Service and Repair Inclusive (BSRI); prices are on-the-road without insurance.

For comparison, the 218 Gran Coupe Sport is currently on limited offer, priced from RM173,800 with the base two-year warranty or RM185,800 with the four-year BSRI package. This makes the new M Sport version RM20k more expensive than the base model, but marginally cheaper than the launch model from last year.

Compared to the original pricing for the 218 Gran Coupé Sport, the just-launched, locally assembled 218 Gran Coupé M Sport (with four-year BSRI) comes in priced RM36,200 lower than the 218 Gran Coupe in Sport trim that was priced at RM241,000 the-road without insurance with the BSRI five-year extended warranty and service package when launched in June 2025.

Powertrain for the 218 M Sport carries over the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which outputs 156 PS and 230 Nm, driving the front wheels through a Steptronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This propels the 218 M Sport from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 230 km/h.

Chassis equipment comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a three-link configuration at the rear now gain Adaptive M suspension while rolling stock is a set of Style 975 M alloy wheels. The M Sport look continues with the M Sport front bumper, side sills and rear bumper with diffuser and the high-gloss Shadowline trim.

The suspension has been upgraded to the Adaptive M Sport adaptive dampers, but it has to be mentioned that the “adaptive-ness” is not driver-selectable – it is adaptive via a frequency-selective passive damper setup.

The M Sport kit-out is continued inside with the M leather multifunction steering wheel and M anthracite headliner, Audio in the 218 M Sport comes courtesy of a Harman Kardon setup, and the driver gets a head-up display.

This is in addition to the Curved Display ensemble that is comprised of a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display and a 10.7-inch infotainment control display. As before, this runs on BMW Operating System 9 with QuickSelect, and both front occupants continue to get Sport front seats with power adjustment and memory.

In terms of ADAS, the 218 M Sport gets the Driving Assistant Plus pack that brings active cruise control with stop-and-go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, in addition to the standard Driving Assistant that features Lane Change Warning with active steering intervention, Reverse Emergency Braking Function, Emergency Braking Function with front collision and pedestrian warning.

Also here are Exit Warning (Safe Exit), Rear Crossing and Collision Traffic Warning with brake intervention, and Speed Limit Info with predictive driving and no-overtaking indicator as well as Manual Speed Limit Assist.

The Park Assistant Plus pack brings Park Assist Professional with line and curb detection, Active Park Distance Control with pedestrian detection when reversing, Surround View, Front Panorama View, Remote 3D View, BMW Drive Recorder, and the Anti-theft Recorder.

For colours, the BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport is offered in Malaysia in pine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey and Portimao Blue. Interior upholstery is Veganza perforated leather in black for all exterior colours, along with Veganza perforated leather in Coral Red available when the Black Sapphire exterior colour is specified.

In Malaysia, the locally assembled BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport is priced from RM192,800 with the standard two-year warranty, or RM204,800 with the four-year BMW Service and Repair Inclusive (BSRI); prices are on-the-road without insurance.

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BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport, official images

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