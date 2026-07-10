Up to RM55k off BMW 218 Gran Coupe, RM38k off 320i, 330i, 330Li, M340i in conjunction with BMW Clubhouse

In BMW, Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions / by Jonathan James Tan / July 10 2026 5:42 pm

BMW Malaysia has announced limited-time campaigns for the 218 Gran Coupe (above) and the 3 Series in conjunction with the upcoming BMW Clubhouse event (July 17-19 at Factory 19 Petaling Jaya).

The 218GC can be had for RM173,800 without BSRI (which is RM46,000 below retail) or RM185,800 with BSRI (RM55,700 lower), but the warranty and service package offered here is four years instead of the usual five, so it’s not apples to apples. However, here you’re paying RM3,000 per year for BSRI, compared to the usual RM4,340.

Clockwise from top left: 320i, 330i, M340i, 330Li

Meanwhile, the 3 Series continues to offer five years of BSRI, and the entire range is essentially going for RM38,000 off. So the 320i Sport is yours for RM229,800, the 330i M Sport for RM278,800, the 330Li M Sport for RM285,800 and the M340i xDrive M Sport Pro for RM354,800. If you want BSRI, simply add RM26,400 to all those prices.

BMW Clubhouse is expected to debut some new models – the M3 CS Touring and M2 CS are our educated guesses. Time will tell if we’re right.