Volkswagen Tayron in Malaysia – two variants, 1.5L eTSI Elegance, 2.0L TSI R-Line, CKD Pekan; fr RM191k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / July 13 2026 12:41 pm

The Volkswagen Tayron has arrived in Malaysia, and the seven-seater SUV comes to the Malaysian market in two variants; the Tayron Elegance, and the Tayron R-Line. Both variants of the Tayron for Malaysia are locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang.

The Elegance is launched in Malaysia, priced from RM190,660 on-the-road without insurance with the standard two-year warranty, or RM200,760 with the Volkswagen Assurance Package that brings a five-year manufacturer’s warranty, five-year roadside assistance and a five-year maintenance package. Meanwhile, the Tayron R-Line is previewed, at an estimated price range of RM259,000 to RM269,000.

Volkswagen Tayron Elegance spec highlights and price; Tayron R-Line specifications

Succeeding the Tiguan Allspace as the brand’s three-row SUV offering in Malaysia, the Tayron measures 4,792 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall with a 2,788 mm wheelbase, or 253 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 21 mm taller than the third-generation Tiguan it is based upon. Compared to the previous Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron is 66 mm longer, 13 mm wide and two mm longer in its wheelbase.

The Tayron Elegance in Malaysia is powered by the manufacturer’s 1.5 litre eTSI turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, producing 150 PS and 250 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm. Transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and this engine gets Active Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation at low to medium loads.

Volkswagen Tayron Elegance and Tayron R-Line

Meanwhile, the Tayron R-Line gets a larger-displacement engine and higher outputs, with a 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 265 PS and 400 Nm, paired with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive setup, and like the Elegance, the R-Line also gets the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Claimed 0-100 km/h time for the Tayron Elegance is 9.6 seconds, while the R-Line does the run in 6.1 seconds.

Suspension for the Tayron is comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a four-link configuration at the rear; both Elegance and R-Line variants get the Dynamic Chassis Control Pro (DCC Pro); rolling stock is a set of 18-inch “Napoli” alloy wheels shod in 235/55R18 tyres for the Elegance, while the R-Line gets larger, 20-inch “York” alloy wheels in 255/40R20 tyres.

Inside, the three-row Tayron seats seven, with luggage capacities of 345 litres with all three rows of seats upright, 850 litres with the third row folded, and 1,905 litres with the second and third rows of seats folded down. the third row folds in a 50:50 split, while the sliding second row gets a 40:20:40 split. Access to the luggage compartment is via a hands-free operated, powered tailgate.

Displays are comprised of a 12.9-inch Discover central infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro driver’s instrument display in the Elegance; the R-Line steps up to a 15-inch Discover Pro Max touchscreen, and additionally gets a head-up display.

For audio, the Elegance gets an eight-speaker system, while the R-Line gets an 11-speaker Harman Kardon setup outputting 700 watts, including a subwoofer and a 16-channel digital amplifier. Both the Tayron Elegance and R-Line variants get the MIB4 software and wireless App Connect support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the IDA voice assistant.

Volkswagen Tayron Elegance interior

For device charging, both the Tayron Elegance and the Tayron R-Line can charge two mobile devices wirelessly at up to 15 W, in addition to two USB-C ports for the front occupants and two USB-C ports from the rear centre console, the latter at up to 45 W.

The Tayron Elegance gets “Varenna” leather upholstery, and the front seats are equipped with 12-way power adjustment and memory, heating and ventilation, a massage function, as well as pneumatic lumbar support. The multifunction steering wheel gets heating as well. Door trim features leatherette inserts, a ceramic-coloured headliner, and ornamental wood trim on the dashboard.

The Tayron R-Line is distinguished by its black headliner, dashboard trim with aluminium inserts, R-Line aluminium front scuff plates, and brushed stainless steel pedals for the driver.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line interior

Driving assistance systems in the Tayron for Malaysia include adaptive cruise control, travel assist, front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor, side assist with rear traffic alert and exit warning, lane assist, emergency assist, and park assist plus with park distance control. For passive safety equipment, the Tayron gets nine airbags.

For exterior colours, the Volkswagen Tayron in Malaysia gets five colours for both Elegance and R-Line variants. These are Oryx White Pearl, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

The Volkswagen Tayron Elegance is sold in Malaysia from RM190,660 on-the-road without insurance with the standard two-year warranty, or RM200,760 with the Volkswagen Assurance Package that brings a five-year manufacturer’s warranty, five-year roadside assistance and a five-year maintenance package. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is estimated to be priced from RM259,000 to RM269,000.

2026 Volkswagen Tayron Elegance

Loading 101 photos…

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Loading 119 photos…

2026 Volkswagen Tayron Elegance brochure

Loading 16 photos…

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line brochure

Loading 16 photos…

2026 Volkswagen Tayron Elegance for Malaysia, official images

Loading 10 photos…

2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line for Malaysia, official images

Loading 9 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.