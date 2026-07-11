Volkswagen Tayron open for preview in Malaysia this July 18-19 – 11 showrooms nationwide, launch soon

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / by Paul Tan / July 11 2026 6:46 pm

Following its teaser earlier this month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is giving the public its first proper look at the Tayron. The seven-seat SUV will be open for an exclusive preview at selected Volkswagen showrooms nationwide over the weekend of July 18-19, ahead of its official Malaysian launch.

A total of 11 dealerships across the country are taking part in the two-day preview, and interested customers are advised to secure a slot at their nearest participating showroom. Here’s the full list:

Volkswagen Glenmarie

Volkswagen Sri Hartamas

Volkswagen Gombak

Volkswagen Puchong

Volkswagen Seremban

Volkswagen Alor Setar

Volkswagen Juru

Volkswagen Sungai Petani

Volkswagen Skudai

Volkswagen Melaka

Volkswagen Kuantan

Beyond the showroom preview, the Tayron will also make a public appearance at the Meet the Tayron roadshow at Amanjaya Mall in Sungai Petani, Kedah from July 23-26, hosted by Volkswagen Alor Setar.

Essentially, the Tayron is a lengthened, seven-seat version of the third-generation Tiguan and serves as the replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, which has long been one of Volkswagen’s stronger sellers in Malaysia. Built on the updated MQB Evo platform, it measures 4,792 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall with a 2,791 mm wheelbase – making it 66 mm longer and 13 mm wider than the outgoing Allspace.

Full Malaysian specifications and pricing will be revealed at the launch. In the meantime, those keen on an early look can book a slot at one of the 11 participating showrooms for the July 18-19 preview weekend.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Tayron official images

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