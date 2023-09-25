Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace to be replaced by Tayron

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / September 25 2023 6:24 pm

2019 Volkswagen Tayron; China market

The seven-seater Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will not longer continue into the next generation, and will instead be succeeded by a version of the Tayron three-row SUV, Car Scoops has reported.

Volkswagen America has told the website that the 2025-model year Tayron that the upcoming three-row SUV will retain the Tiguan nameplate in the American market in order to not confuse its customers, however this will not be a stretched version of the third-generation Tiguan that had made its global debut last week, but rather it will be a based on the successor to the China-specific Tayron, the website wrote.

According to Autocar India, the next-generation Tayron will be underpinned by a version of the manufacturer’s MQB Evo platform, which also offers the basis for the recently unveiled fourth-generation Tiguan. While sharing its platform with the Tiguan, the Tayron will be ‘sufficiently differentiated’ in styling from the five-seater, the publication wrote.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace R-Line in Malaysia

In addition to the North American market, the Tayron appears set to go on sale in other markets worldwide, as Autocar UK has reported in June that the upcoming seven-seater is due to go on sale in the UK in 2025, and will do so in India that same year, reported Autocar India.

“We will extend our existing SUV line-up on a global basis with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade,” Volkswagen head of engineering for mid-sized to full-sized models, Karl-Heinz Hell told Autocar UK in June.

The next Tayron is set to grow larger than the current model in all dimensions, wrote Autocar UK, and the current model measures 4,589 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall. The next-generation model has been confirmed by the automaker to feature a choice of two petrol PHEV powertrains producing from 204 PS to 272 PS, with a pure EV range of up to 100 km.

Meanwhile, North American models are tipped to feature 2.0 litre turbo petrol mild-hybrid powertrains, Car Scoops wrote. The Tiguan Allspace that is currently on sale in Malaysia made its global debut in May 2021, a year on from the debut of the facelifted, regular Tiguan.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion facelift in Malaysia

