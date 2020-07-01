In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2020 12:25 pm / 1 comment

Following the debut of the new Volkswagen Arteon last week, the German carmaker has now given the second-generation Tiguan its first facelift, which includes updates to the SUV’s styling as well as list of available equipment.

The mid-cycle refresh sees a redesigned front-end featuring a larger grille with an arched lower half, and this is flanked by new LED headlamps with daytime running lights that mimic the look of latest Golf Mk8. The rear now comes with the Tiguan script on the tailgate – something we’ve seen on recent Volkswagen models – and there is an updated and more modern light signature for the LED taillights.

Pictured here is the Tiguan with the R-Line trim package, which gets a more aggressive front bumper with a full-width lower apron that is largely covered up save for the middle intake. The bumper also gets contrasting-coloured trim at its edges to help frame the “mouth” of the SUV as well as vertical slits at the corners that appear to serve some aerodynamic purpose.

Other cues include a simpler design for the side gills that integrates neatly with the side character line and sports the current R logo, which is also applied to the grille. Like the Arteon, the R-Line package for the Tiguan also comes with two trapezoidal-shaped “exhausts” at the rear that are further divided into four sections.

On the inside, the SUV’s design remains largely unchanged from before, although many of the revisions found in the Arteon have made their way to the Tiguan. This includes touch-based controls that have been applied to the new steering wheel and Climatronic system, while the infotainment system has been upgraded to the latest Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3).

The infotainment system comes with an eight-inch display as standard, but is upsized to a 10.25-unit for variants higher up the range. Also available is the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit (digital instrument cluster), a 15-colour ambient lighting system and a 480-watt Fender premium audio system.

Safety-wise, Travel Assist makes its way to the Tiguan that allows for partly automated driving within a speed range from zero to 210 km/h, utilising the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist functions.

In terms of engines, the United States market will get an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 186 PS (184 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

European customers will get a new Tiguan R that is powered by the same engine in the Arteon R: an EA288 2.0 litre turbo-four with 320 PS (316 hp) and 420 Nm. The region also gets a new plug-in hybrid variant with 245 PS (241 hp), which likely also uses the same eHybrid powertrain that consists of a 1.4 litre four-cylinder TSI engine, an electric motor and a six-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. The US reveal of the facelifted Tiguan has already happened, with the European debut set to take place in a few hours’ time, after which we will update this space with more details.

Sales of the Tiguan is set to commence in Europe later in 2020, with a standard wheelbase (2,681 mm) version being offered in the region. The US will continue to get the long-wheelbase (2,791 mm) model with optional third-row seating (up to seven people), but an official launch is only set to take place in the fall of 2021 for the 2022 model year there.