Jaecoo J7 launched in Malaysia – 2WD, AWD variants; seven-year, 150,000 km mileage warranty; fr RM139k

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 19 2024 4:13 pm

Chery subsidiary, Jaecoo has officially launched the J7 SUV in Malaysia today, and the model arrives in this market in two variants – the J7 2WD and and J7 AWD, priced at RM138,800 and RM148,800 respectively. The Jaecoo J7 for the Malaysian market is a locally assembled (CKD) model, assembled in Shah Alam, Selangor.

In addition to a seven-year, 150,000 mileage warranty, the early bird package for the just-launched SUV brings a 10-year, one-million km engine warranty; terms and conditions apply.

The J7 shares its platform with the Chery Tiggo 7, and in terms of exterior dimensions, the J7 measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm, bringing it into the size ballpark of the Toyota Corolla Cross and slightly smaller than the Mazda CX-5.

For off-roading, the J7 boasts of ground clearance of 200 mm, a wading depth of 600 mm, while approach and departure angles are 21 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively.

Both variants are powered by the same 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine producing 194 hp and 290 Nm of torque, and both share the seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission by Getrag. In addition to added driven wheels, the AWD brings seven driving modes; Eco; Normal; Sports; Sand; Mud; Snowfield; and Off-road.

The 0-100 km/h acceleration run is elapsed in 9.9 seconds for the AWD, while the 2WD variant does the same run just over half a second quicker at 9.2 seconds. Top speed for both is 180 km/h, with a rated fuel consumption of 7.7l/100 km (AWD) and 7.0l/100 km (2WD).

For payloads, the J7 is rated for a maximum towing capacity of 1,300 kg while its roof is rated for up to 75 kg. Its luggage compartment holds up to 412 litres.

Both the AWD and 2WD variants are matched in their equipment specifications. Rolling stock consists of 19-inch ‘Aurora’ two-tone alloy wheels, while exterior equipment includes LED daytime running lights and dual-tier LED headlamps, plus a powered tailgate.

Inside, there is leather upholstery for the seats, climatised front seats, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 50-watt air-cooled wireless charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Displays come courtesy of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a head-up display.

Also part of the comfort and convenience feature set are a heat-insulating acoustic windshield, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, chauffeur mode for the front passenger seat, driver and front passenger electric seats with memory package plus heating and ventilation (welcome function and electric lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control with N95 air purifier system, keyless entry, remote start with cabin climate pre-conditioning, and rear privacy glass.

For smartphone connectivity, the J7 comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while audio output comes courtesy of a Sony premium audio system with eight speakers.

Safety and driver assistance kit in the J7 consists of 540-Degree Panoramic Camera (AVM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Curve Speed Assistance (CSA), Departure Ahead Inform (DAI), Door Opening Warning (DOW), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), and Front Collision Warning (FCW).

Also included are Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA), Intelligent Evasion System (IES), Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Lane Changing Assistance (LCA), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB), and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

Joining the safety kit list are driver monitoring systems, hill assist, hill descent control, multi-collision braking, speed limit reminder, tyre pressure monitoring systems and an electric parking brake with hill hold.

In Malaysia, the Jaecoo J7 is covered by a seven-year, 150,000 mileage warranty, and customers will also be provided with round-the-clock roadside assistance. The J7 is offered in a total of four exterior colours; Model Green, Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black, and Moonlight Silver.

