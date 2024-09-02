Jaecoo Malaysia creates J-Club for owners – over 500 units of J7 AWD handed over to customers, 2WD next

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 2 2024 5:17 pm

Jaecoo Malaysia says that customer deliveries of the J7 AWD are taking place ahead of schedule. Over 500 units of the SUV have been handed over to customers to date, following the first 500 units delivered to dealers earlier this month.

“We deeply appreciate the excitement of our customers who are looking forward to driving their dream Jaecoo J7 SUV home or on adventures off the beaten track. Alongside our commitment to deliver vehicles on schedule, Jaecoo Malaysia is taking the necessary time and effort to ensure all vehicles are of the highest quality that meet stringent international safety standards,” said Chery Corporate Malaysia’s executive VP Leo Chen.

Next up is deliveries of the 2WD variant of the J7, which Jaecoo Malaysia says will reach dealerships ahead of the initial September scheduled date. The J7 is CKD locally assembled at Chery’s new Shah Alam plant. It was launched on July 19.

Meanwhile, Jaecoo Malaysia has announced an owners club called J-Club. Customers are automatically enrolled and benefits mentioned include servicing offers, social activities such as glamping and car care workshops, exclusive invites for events featuring artist collaborations and auto shows, and even a chance to visit Chery’s factory in China.

“The premium ownership experience with Jaecoo is a journey. We are very excited to continue journeying with our customers beyond the handover process through our elite J-Club. Benefits include assurance of a dedicated and highly trained Jaecoo service personnel matched to every owner for complete peace of mind,” said Jaecoo Malaysia VP Emily Lek.

The first J-Club gathering will be on September 7 at Sentul Pavilion, KL. Members will be kept up to date with the latest happenings via email, WhatsApp, WeChat and the J-Club Facebook page.

Both the AWD and 2WD variants of the Jaecoo J7 come with a 1.6-litre turbo-four with 194 hp and 290 Nm of torque, hooked up to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic. Sitting in the size ballpark of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the first Jaecoo model for Malaysia is priced at RM138,800 for the 2WD and RM148,800 for the AWD – full details and review here.

GALLERY: 2024 Jaecoo J7 AWD

