Ford Everest Platinum launched in Malaysia – 2.0L and 3.0L V6 diesels, RM349k-RM431k; Sport 2.0L updated

In Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 5 2026 4:15 pm

As hinted previously, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has taken the wraps off the Ford Everest Platinum, with the latest iteration of the Ranger-based SUV making its official debut earlier this evening at the ongoing Sime Motors MotorExpo 2026 happening at the XOX Arena, The Arch Galeries.

With its arrival, the Everest Platinum now sits at the top of a five variant line-up (Sport, Trend, Titanium and Wildtrak) for the model in Malaysia. The Platinum goes on sale in two engine forms, with the range-topper being the one with a 3.0 V6 oil burner, which that puts out 250 PS (246 hp) at 3,250 rpm and 600 Nm from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm, differentiating ot from the other Everest variants

As it is with the lower displacement mills, the 3.0 litre engine is paired with the automaker’s 10R80 10-speed SelectShift automatic, which features an e-Shifter. The flagship variant is also equipped with an advanced ElectroMagnetic Transfer Case (EMTC), a full-time four-wheel drive system, enabling intelligent torque distribution to maximise traction, stability and control across more demanding driving conditions.

The second Everest Platinum is equipped with a 2.0 litre turbodiesel familiar from the rest of the Everest range, but this is the Single-Turbo version similar to that found on the Sport. The unit, which offers 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm, is paired with a 10R80 10-speed unit.

As before, you’ll find a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, also known as a part-time 4WD system, with an e-locking rear differential. The system offers six selectable drive modes, these being Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

What do you get with the Platinum, which is essentially the ‘luxury’ version that sits above the Wildtrak? Well, some of the advancements brought about by the latter, for one, and these include a larger 12.4-inch instrument display panel (the Sport, Trend and Titanium feature an eight-inch TFT unit) and specifically adorned leather upholstery, on the Platinum presented in quilted form.

The 3.0 litre variant also adds dedicated exterior cues such as a distinctive black grille with black ‘Platinum’ script on the bonnet and badge identifiers on the front doors and tailgate (the latter two also on the 2.0L). It also has the largest wheels on any Everest, 21-inch Platinum-specific units wrapped with 275/45 profile tyres, while the 2.0 litre rides on similarly styled units, but in 20-inch form.

Inside, there are 10-way adjustable powered (and heated/ventilated) front seats with three memory settings for the driver’s side, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system (as found on the Ranger Platinum) to differentiate it from its siblings. including the 2.0 litre Platinum, which has eight-way adjustable front seats and a standard eight-speaker sound system. Both versions come with a dual-panel sunroof and Platinum badging on the front seats.

Elsewhere, it’s all familiar ground, from the matrix LED headlamps with adaptive front lighting/auto high beam and C-clamp daytime running lights to the 12-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen (similar to the Wildtrak and Titanium). A SYNC 4A system handles all matters related to communications, entertainment and information, and there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well as wireless charging.

Safety-wise, the Everest Platinum features seven airbags (front, front side, side curtain and knee), hill descent control, hill launch assist and roll-over mitigation as well as a 360-degree camera and front/rear parking sensors. The variant also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system.

As for driver assistance kit, the ADAS suite consists of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, AEB with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning with brake support, post-impact braking, lane departure warning, blind spot information system, rear cross traffic alert and braking, reverse brake assist and evasive steer assist.

Ford Everest Platinum and Sport specification sheet. Click to enlarge.

In terms of exterior colours, the Everest Platinum 3.0L is available in Acacia Green, Meteor Grey and Absolute Black, while the Platinum 2.0L is offered in the same three colours, adding on Arctic White to make it four.

Aside from the new Everest Platinum, SDAC also introduced the updated version of the Everest Sport, which continues to run with the 170 PS/405 Nm Single-Turbo 2.0L, but gains a 10R80 10-speed auto transmission in place of the previous six-speed. Inside, the Sport also gains newly-designed sporty two-tone seats. Four exterior colours are available for the Sport, and they are Command Grey, Lightning Blue, Arctic White and Absolute Black.

Finally, pricing. The Ford Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 is priced at RM430,888, while the Everest Platinum 2.0L goes for RM348,888, both on-the-road without insurance. Meanwhile, the updated Everest Sport is priced at RM316,888, also OTR without insurance.

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