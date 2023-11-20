Ford Everest Wildtrak – 2.0L biturbo diesel, RM338,888

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 20 2023 3:55 pm

Launched in Malaysia earlier this month alongside the Ford Ranger Platinum, the Ford Everest Wildtrak brings the trim level to the body-on-frame SUV where it was previously the preserve of the double-cab pick-up truck. Here, we can bring a comprehensive image gallery of the Everest Wildtrak, as we have done for the Ranger Platinum.

Just as the Platinum trim level brings a new high point to the Ranger price list, the Everest Wildtrak sits atop the range for the seven-seater Everest, priced from launch at RM338,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The powertrain in the Ford Everest Wildtrak the mainstay that is the 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo diesel unit that outputs 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,750 – 2,000 rpm, driving all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This driveline is the same electronic shift-on-the-fly, part-time 4WD system with an electronically locking rear differential as on the Everest Titanium at the model’s Malaysian arrival in September last year.

For exterior equipment, the Everest Wildtrak gets a set of machine-finished 20-inch alloy wheels, shod in tyres measuring 255/55R20. The Wiltrak trim level is identified by Wildtrak badging in gloss black, with trim accents in Boulder Grey. As on its pick-up truck equivalent, the Ranger Wildtrak, the Everest Wildtrak gets the Luxe Yellow exterior paint finish, and the SUV can also be had in Meteor Grey and Absolute Black.

Inside, the cabin of the Everest Wildtrak is outfitted with leather seats bearing the Wildtrak scheme of orange accents and contrast stitching, along with ‘Wildtrak’ logos on the front seats; these are eight-way power adjustable chairs. At the rear, tailgate operation is powered, and the third row of seats have remote release buttons for ease of loading luggage.

The driver gets digital instrumentation via a 12.4-inch display, while infotainment comes through a 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, with smartphone connectivity supported by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audio in the Everest Wildtrak comes through an eight-speaker setup, and smartphones can be charged here through a Qi wireless charging pad.

For safety, the Everest Wildtrak gets a driver assistance systems suite comprised of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, lane departure warning and assist, blind spot information system, rear cross traffic alert, Active Park Assist 2.0, AEB with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, reverse brake assist, hill descent control, hill launch assist and adaptive load control.

Also included are ABS,EBD, stability control, and traction control, while passive safety equipment includes airbags for the driver, front passenger, sides, curtains and driver’s knees, as well as driver and front passenger seat belt reminders.

In Malaysia, the Ford Everest Wildtrak is sold with a three-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty that is augmented with a two-year, 60,000 km extended warranty.

