2024 Ford Ranger Platinum full gallery – 2.0L Bi-Turbo, flexible rack, B&O audio, above Wildtrak, RM183,888

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / November 20 2023 12:19 pm

Traditionally, the Wildtrak has been the highest spec Ford Ranger one could buy in Malaysia, if you don’t count the crazy Ranger Raptor, which is in a league of its own. Now, there’s something between those two, and it’s the new Ford Ranger Platinum. As its name suggests, this is a luxury take on the pick-up truck, as opposed to the common tough off-road slant.

Launched earlier this month by Sime Darby Auto Connexion, the Ranger Platinum is priced at RM183,888 on-the-road without insurance. That’s RM15k more than the Ranger Wildtrak with the same engine, which is yours for RM168,888.

The Platinum’s engine is a familiar one, a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel with 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. Drive is channelled to an electronically-controlled four-wheel-drive system and a 10-speed conventional automatic gearbox.

The Platinum sets itself apart with 20-inch alloys on 255/55 tyres, matrix LED headlamps, some silver bits on the grille, a power roller shutter for the bed and a flexible rack system with swing-in-place roof rails.

Inside, the Platinum gets suitable kit trim to match its luxury positioning. There’s quilted leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with three memory settings, a wider 12.4-inch digital instrument display and Bang & Olufsen speakers. Yup, B&O on a truck. Active Park Assist 2.0 is included in the driver assistance suite.

The Platinum’s cabin also features ambient lighting, ‘Platinum’ metal badges on the front seats and glove box lid, as well as accent stitching and matte wood trim. The portrait-style 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is as per the Wildtrak.

The driver assistance pack includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring, lane change warning and aid, blind spot detection system, rear cross traffic alert, post-collision/secondary collision brake, evasive steer assist.

Also on are AEB with pedestrian protection, forward collision warning, reverse brake assist, trailer assist/sway assist, rollover mitigation, hill launch assist, hill descent control and brake assist. Passive safety kit includes seven airbags, driver and front passenger seat belt reminders and two Isofix child seat mounts for the rear seats.

Last but not least is the Equinox Bronze exterior paint colour you see here, which is exclusive to the Platinum. If you don’t like brown, choose between Meteor Grey and Absolute Black.

The Ranger Platinum comes with a five-year, 160,000 km warranty, with the option to extend to six or seven years, or up to an additional 40,000 km, with Premium Care extended warranty packages. Top up between RM2,300 to RM6,900 for this. There are also optional Extended Service Plans priced from RM2,982 to RM10,364. What do you think of this unique luxury take on the pick-up truck?

GALLERY: 2024 Ford Ranger Platinum

