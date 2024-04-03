2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE300 4Matic Coupe previewed in Malaysia – 2.0T mild hybrid, 259 PS; fr RM526k est

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / April 3 2024 11:00 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today previewed the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE, which is a model that made its global debut last July as the successor to the two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class.

We’re getting the fixed-roof (C236) variant of the CLE called the CLE300 4Matic Coupe, which is estimated to retail for RM526,000 on-the-road without insurance. In overseas markets, the CLE is also available as a cabriolet (A236) but that’s not for us.

In CLE300, the two-door coupe is powered by a M256 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 259 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,200 rpm. Joining this is a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system featuring an integrated starter generator (ISG) that provides a temporary boost of 23 PS (23 hp or 17 kW) and 205 Nm.

Additionally, the ISG enables coasting, recuperation, smoother operation of the start-stop function as well as provide support at lower engine speeds. Paired with the engine is a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive system that enable a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.

In terms of dimensions, the CLE measures 4,850 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,428 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,865 mm. For context, the W206 C-Class we have here has a shorter overall length by about 100 mm and is 40 mm narrower, although the wheelbase is identical. The CLE is comparable in size to the C238 E-Class Coupe that has since departed from MBM’s line-up.

As for styling, the front of the CLE sort of resembles the current C-Class, albeit with a hexagonal-shaped grille and more contoured headlamps. The sloping roofline is the highlight of the exterior, along with the distinctive taillights with a swooping graphics that are visually linked by trim on the boot lid.

Inside, there’s 2+2 seating and a dashboard design that’s nearly identical to the C-Class, with a portrait-oriented 11.9-inch central display taking centre stage. This serves as the gateway to the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which also drives the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display ahead of the driver – Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is included.

For our market, the CLE comes equipped with Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and projection function, which MBM says is a first for a Mercedes-Benz model in Malaysia. The AMG Line package is also standard so you get more aggressive bumpers on the outside, complemented by a Night Package that introduces gloss black accents on the radiator grille as well as the 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels and an AMG spoiler lip.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, the MBUX Interior Assistant, metal structure interior trim elements, leather seat upholstery, a centre console in a mixed fabric-look finish with metal effect, powered and climatised front seats with memory function, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, ambient lighting, Keyless-Go, Hands-Free Access and Easy-Entry (easy access to the rear seats).

The CLE also gets Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Brake Assist, evasive manoeuvre support, Active Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, Memory Parking Assist, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a 360-degree camera.

