In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 12 August 2021 1:25 pm / 7 comments

Exactly two weeks after launching the W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) announced the official arrival of the C238 E-Class Coupe facelift. Only one variant is available for now, that being the E 300 AMG Line. It’s priced at RM495,071 (inclusive of the sales and services tax exemption, until December 31, 2021), making it close to RM5,000 cheaper than before.

Styling-wise, the most obvious changes are done to the fascia. The trapezoidal radiator grille has been inverted, and the surrounds are now black instead of chrome. Also new are the Multibeam LED headlights design (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus) and 19-inch AMG five-twin spoke light alloy wheels. Note that the pre-facelift E 300 AMG Line Coupe rode on bigger 20-inch hoops, so the new ones should make the ride slightly more comfortable.

Available paint colours include Polar White, Obsidian Black, Rubellite Red, Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, Brilliant Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green and Selenite Grey. Optional colours can be specified too, with Designo Diamond White Bright and Designo Patagonia Red Metallic on offer.

Inside, there’s a new, sleeker steering wheel design (wrapped with Nappa leather, gloss black side spokes) with capacitive touch sensors, as well as dual 12.3-inch displays with the new MBUX infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, replaces the older COMAND Online unit). Like the updated E-Class sedan, the analogue clock previously found below the air-conditioning controls have been removed.

Other features include a three-zone 64-colour LED ambient lighting system, Burmester surround sound system, sliding panoramic sunroof, electric rear sunblind and wireless smartphone charging tray. The seats are fully upholstered in leather, as are the dashboard and door beltlines. Open-pore black ash wood trims are standard, replacing the piano black and carbon-fibre finishers from before.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, so the same M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues its propulsion duties. It makes 258 PS at 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,800 to 4,000 rpm, all of which is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h sprint time is unchanged at 6.4 seconds, and it tops out at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h.

Standard here is the Agility Control suspension, which makes the coupe sit 15 mm lower than the sedan and features passive, selective damping. There’s also Dynamic Select system, which offers Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport+ and Individual driving modes.

Lastly, the safety features. It’s now fitted with Driving Assistance package as standard, offering semi-autonomous driving thanks to Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe Plus. The steering wheel also has a hands-off detection (capacitive) system.