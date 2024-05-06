2024 GWM Ora 07 Malaysian review – 640 km NEDC range; from RM170k; better EV than Model 3 and Seal?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Great Wall Motor, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / May 6 2024 12:17 pm

Launched in Malaysia in early April this year, the GWM Ora 07 enters a competitive electric vehicle (EV) segment that includes comparable rivals such as the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal. Buyers have two variants to choose from, starting with the base Long Range at RM169,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the Performance retails for RM189,800.

At that starting price, the Ora 07 undercuts both the Model 3 (from RM181,000) and Seal (from RM180,430). Included with each purchase is a six-year, 150,000-km warranty and an eight-year, 180,000-km battery and electric motor warranty. There’s also a one-to-one battery replacement if its health drops below 70% within the warranty period.

The variant featured in this video review is the Long Range, which comes with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds and top speed of 170 km/h. Powering the electric motor is an 83.5-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that is good for up to 640 km of range following the NEDC standard.

The Ora 07 supports DC fast charging at a max capacity of 88 kW, with 32 minutes needed to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge. Alternatively, there’s AC charging at up to 11 kW that needs 15 hours for a full charge. You also get a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can output up to 3.3 kW to power devices.

Standard kit for the Ora 07 include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a 10.25 digital instrument display, a panoramic glass roof, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a head-up display, keyless entry and start, powered front seats with ventilation and massaging functions, ambient lighting, an 11-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Driver assistance systems include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that gives more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition, park assist and auto high beam.

Given these specifications, does the Ora 07 make a good case for itself for those who are cross-shopping with the Model 3 and Seal? Hafriz Shah shares his thoughts in our video review that is well worth a watch, so check it out before posting in the comments below.

