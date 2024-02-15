Ora 07 EV arrives in Malaysia – to be launched soon?

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 15 2024 4:30 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has announced that besides the Tank 300, it has also brought in the first units of the Ora 07, which is also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat elsewhere. In late January, the company had indicated that the electric vehicle’s local market debut would be sometime in the first quarter, and so it looks like the arrival of the initial batch means that a launch can be expected very soon.

The company previously said that EV – which will be the automaker’s second EV to be sold here after the Good Cat – will be available here in two configuration forms, with the first being a single electric motor version with 640 km of range, while the second will be a twin-motor, all-wheel drive variant offering 550 km of travel range.

These correspond to the two variants of the Ora 07 sold in Thailand, both equipped with an 83.5 kWh ternary lithium battery. The Long Range has a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, while the Performance’s system offers a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 680 Nm.

There has been no indication so far about pricing, but in Thailand, the Ora 07 retails for between 1.299-1.499 million baht (RM172k-RM199k). As such, the all-electric fastback sedan, which is underpinned by the manufacturer’s Lemon E platform, is set to enter the fray here as a competitor to the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal.

GALLERY: GWM Ora Grand Cat preview in Thailand

GALLERY: GWM Ora Lightning Cat

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.