Maxus eTerron 9 EV pick-up debuts – 442 PS, AWD, 430 km WLTP, RM224k; Terron 9 2.5L diesel, RM141k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Maxus / by Anthony Lim / June 12 2026 8:56 pm

Spied a couple of months ago, the SAIC Maxus eTerron 9 has now been officially unveiled for the Malaysian market, with Weststar Maxus officially taking the wraps off the fully-electric pickup at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026, the model being announced with a price of RM223,888.

The eTerron 9, which is known as the Interstellar X in China, was announced for Europe back in September 2024. Measuring in at 5,500 mm long, 2,005 mm wide, 1,860 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,300 mm, it’s a sizable offering, longer than a Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

Design-wise, it adopts what the automaker calls a ‘New Electrified Mecha’ aesthetic, led by a clean front end featuring C-shaped daytime running lights, wrapping around the main headlamps, with the array linked to each other by a light bar. Underpinned by the brand’s Starlight Architecture chassis, the eTerron 9 was billed by the automaker as being “the first 4×4 electric pick-up truck built on a dedicated electric platform” when it first appeared on the scene.

The show example is essentially the same global offering that debuted in Europe. While there’s a single motor version, the one being pitched is a dual-motor AWD version with 442 PS (436 hp, or 325 kW), which is good enough to get the pick-up from zero to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. An ATS (All-Terrain System) feature and six preset driving modes, including a personalised option, offers versatile driving options.

A 102 kWh ‘Tetris’ LFP battery pack provides up to 430 km of WLTP range, and the unit can be juiced up from a 20% to 80% state of charge in about 40 minutes via DC fast charging at a max capacity of 115 kW. The truck can also supply V2L power at 2.2 kW or 6.6 kW.

From an utility viewpoint, the eTerron 9 has some novel bits. These include a midgate that opens to allow items up to 2,400 mm in length to fit into the truck’s cabin, while the frunk has a powered lid, and holds 236 litres. Within the cabin of the Terron 9, the front seats can fold down to create a nearly flat sleeping area measuring 1,700 mm long, and there are some 20 storage compartments around the cabin.

The kit count on this one includes two-tone leather upholstery and a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, a floating centre console, and a two-spoke steering wheel, while the powered driver’s seat gets ventilation and massage functions.

Those looking for the more conventional oil burner route have the Maxus Terron 9, which is priced at RM140,888. It bears the same general exterior shape as the EV but wears a different face, with a bolder looking grille and headlight arrangement making for the biggest visual change. Like on the EV version, there’s no missing the identity of the brand, what with sizable ‘Maxus’ lettering pasted on the front and rear.

The diesel-powered version is equipped with a 2.5 litre SAIC SC25T 2.5 litre turbodiesel producing 224 PS (221 hp) at 3,800 rpm and 520 Nm of twist, which is paired with an eight-speed ZF 8HP50 automatic transmission.

Featuring a full-time four-wheel-drive system with selectable locking differentials, the Terron 9 is a proper off-road vehicle, with operating modes such as wade, rock crawl and custom low-range in the repertoire list. It’s not spartan in terms of kit, with the same dual displays and powered driver’s seat to be found. There’s also a 3D surround camera and wired and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support.

GALLERY: SAIC Maxus eTerron 9 EV pick-up at KLIMS 2026

GALLERY: SAIC Maxus Terron 9 diesel pick-up at KLIMS 2026

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