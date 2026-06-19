Dongfeng Voyah Dream previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS 2026 – 1.5T PHEV two-motor luxury MPV

In Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 19 2026 1:53 pm

Previewed alongside the MHero II off-roader and the 008 SUV on the third-last day of the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 is the Voyah Dream MPV. If you don’t like any of the following – Vellphard, G9, M8, X9, D9 or 009, your Dream has come true.

Voyah is to Dongfeng what Wey is to GWM – it’s the luxury sub-brand. In China, the Voyah Dream can be had in PHEV (as shown here at KLIMS) and EV versions.

The latest PHEV version has 800V architecture, 5C charging, a 62.5-kWh battery (there’s also a 43.2 kWh option with a 225-km CLTC EV-only range), a 350-km CLTC EV-only range and a 1,530-km combined range (Dongfeng Malaysia quotes 1,500 km but does not specify the cycle), while the EV version has a 700-km CLTC range, a 108.7 kWh NMC battery and two electric motors (551 PS total).

The Dream’s length is a mad 5,315 mm, making it longer than all of its compatriots, including the 5,293 mm-long Xpeng X9. Its 1,980-mm width is about average; wider than the Denza but the Zeekr remains the width king at 2,024 mm. In terms of height, the Voyah stands at 1,820 mm (Vellphard twins are tallest at 1,950 mm; Xpeng X9 is lowest at 1,785 mm) and its 3,200-mm wheelbase is unrivalled by all bar the Zeekr, which beats it by only 5 mm.

The 653 PS/915 Nm PHEV version (1.5T + two electric motors) does 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and maxes out at 203 km/h. There’s rear-wheel steering (up to five degrees, tank turns are possible – imagine an MPV tank-turning!), a 29-inch augmented-reality head-up display, a 17.3-inch ceiling monitor, a 15.6-inch touch-screen, a 13-litre centre console fridge and air suspension with continuous damping control.

The KLIMS car has seven seats, but in China there’s also a four-seat version, which we saw at Auto China 2026 in Beijing. That extremely plush guy has a curtained partition between the two rows of seats on which is mounted a huge TV. There are also elaborate footrests that combine with the reclining seats to provide a business class-style lie-flat sleeping area, and all windows save for the front ones are curtained.

Whether or not we’ll get this four-seat version is probably something we can only Dream about, but the seven-seater is almost a given. The more pertinent question is, will we get the PHEV or the EV? The PHEV’s KLIMS appearance is a strong suggestion. Of all the Chinese luxo-MPVs currently in Malaysia, only the GAC M8 and GWM Wey G9 are PHEVs.

Dongfeng Voyah Dream seven-seater at KLIMS 2026

Loading 48 photos…

Dongfeng Voyah Dream seven-seater at Auto China 2026 in Beijing

Loading 16 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

AD: Drive the Dongfeng EV of your dreams. Submit your details and Dongfeng Carro (PJ outlet) will get in touch with you.