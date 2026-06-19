Dongfeng 008 SUV previewed in Malaysia at KLIMS – high-end 5m-long six-seater EV with 520 km range

In Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / by Danny Tan / June 19 2026 1:52 pm

Better late than never, they say, and that’s certainly true for Dongfeng at Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. The brand – now under new Singapore-based distributor Volt Auto – is pulling the wraps off the Dongfeng MHero II, Voyah Dream and 008 at MITEC.

The 008 is the most modest-looking of the eye-catching trio, and it’s an SUV with MPV practicality and space sort of car. Like the 007 sedan that’s already on sale here, the 008 started life under Dongfeng’s sub-brand eπ (say ‘yipai’) in 2024.

There are five- and six-seat versions as well as REEV and pure EV options. This left-hand-drive example at KLIMS is a six-seater EV with two captain chairs in the middle row. At 5,002 mm long and 1,972 mm wide with a 3,025 mm wheelbase, the 008 is a very big car – for context, the soon-to-be-launched Chery Tiggo 9, also a three-row SUV, is 4,810 mm long and 1,925 mm wide, with a 2.8m wheelbase.

The handsome but rather generic styling sets itself apart with jewel-like dotted horizontal front LED lighting, instead of the usual ‘solid’ bar of light. The motif is repeated at the back. The wheels you see here are 21-inch items, which gives you an idea of how big the 008 is.

Inside the cabin – which Dongfeng says is class-leading with 78.2% space utilisation rate – the 008 looks very much like a high-end Chinese car and is equipped like one. There’s an 8.8-inch digital meter panel, a 9.2-inch digital rear-view mirror and a 15.6-inch touchscreen that controls everything. The VIPs behind get to enjoy a 15.6-inch rear entertainment screen and a small fridge that opens like a drawer below the front centre console.

Their seats are heated and ventilated, and there’s also 64-colour ambient lighting, 50W wireless charging and 20 speakers including headrest speakers and an amp.

The 008 EV seen here is powered by a 272 PS (200 kW) and 340 Nm rear-mounted electric motor, juiced by a 82.28 kWh battery pack. The LFP unit refills in from 30% to 80% SoC in 28 minutes and provides a CLTC range of 636 km, which is around 520 km on the more realistic WLTP scale.

In China, there’s a REEV version that adds on a 147 PS/210 Nm 1.5-litre turbo engine, which charges a 34.32 kWh LFP battery that turns the same e-motor used in the EV. Pure EV range is 210 km CLTC (around 170 km) and combined range is 1,300 km in the same easy cycle.

Coming to Malaysia? No timeline was given but Dongfeng and Volt Auto are looking at CKD local assembly – more on the brand’s plans here. The models currently on sale here are the Box hatchback, Vigo SUV and the very sleek 007 sedan. What do you think of the Dongfeng 008?

GALLERY: Dongfeng 008 at KLIMS 2026

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GALLERY: Dongfeng 008 at Auto China 2026

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GALLERY: Dongfeng 008 official images

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