Xpeng X2 flying car currently on display at KLIMS 2026

In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / June 19 2026 3:35 pm

This is Xpeng’s flying car prototype that is currently on display at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS). Called the X2, it is dubbed a fifth-generation flying car by Xpeng AeroHT, which is the Chinese company’s aviation and flying car subsidiary that has since been renamed to Aridge.

The X2 features an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and carbon-fibre structure. Capable of ferrying two passengers, it is fully electric and adopts an octocopter layout with four arms, each mounting two electric motors and counter-rotating propellers.

Its four lithium-ion battery packs enable a flight time of around 35 minutes, and the X2 can travel at speeds of up to 130 km/h and cruising altitude between 300 and 500 metres. In 2022, the X2 completed its first public flight in Dubai, with other demonstrations taking place in China since.

The X2 primarily served as a testbed and a demonstrator for Xpeng’s flight control software, autonomy and electric propulsion technologies, but it was never meant to be sold to customers. However, it did pave the way for upcoming commercial flying vehicles.

This includes the Land Aircraft Carrier, which sees a two-seat fully electric eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft tucked into a six-wheeled vehicle. When flying is needed, the aircraft exits from the rear “carrier” and deploys its six arms, each with a propeller and electric motor to take off and fly away.

Aridge, as it is now known, says the aircraft provides roughly 30 minutes of flight time and can be charged by the carrier, which is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) with an 800-volt system and petrol generator. The company is also working on the A868, a high-speed, long-range full tilt-rotor flying car capable of over 500 km and 360 km/h.

In October 2024, Aridge broke ground on its flying car manufacturing base in Huangpu, Guangzhou, which was completed less than a year later in September 2025. Production of the Land Aircraft Carrier is slated for this year, with deliveries to follow shortly after.

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