Free shuttle bus to KLIMS 2026 this weekend, every hour from Pasar Seni and Titiwangsa train hubs

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 18 2026 1:13 pm

Have you visited the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026? If you haven’t already walked the halls of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), this weekend is the last call for this edition of KLIMS – the show’s last day is June 21.

If you have a train station near you, taking public transport to KLIMS might be a good option – you save time looking for parking and save on parking fees too. Yes, the Dutamas area where MITEC is located isn’t directly served by a train station, but the show organisers and Rapid KL are offering free shuttle buses.

These free buses run on public holidays and weekends in the show’s 10-day period, and they’ll be running every hour this weekend, from 10am to 10pm. They’ve chose the most strategic pick-up and drop-off points – Pasar Seni and Titiwangsa.

Both these locations serve more than one train line, and whether you’re coming via LRT, MRT or Monorail, you’re covered. For Pasar Seni, get up (MRT) or down (LRT) to ground level and head to the Pasar Seni bus hub near the MRT’s entrance B. As for Titiwangsa, the bus will be at entrance A. The buses will stop at MITEC’s south entrance. The interval is every hour, subject to traffic conditions. If you’re parking around MITEC, there are shuttle vans.

Here’s what you can expect to see, in terms of new cars. For the rest of the family who may not be so into cars, there’s plenty to do at KLIMS this weekend, including RIUH and Pokemon.

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