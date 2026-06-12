KLIMS 2026 – from debuts and concepts to previews, here’s an overview of what you can expect at the show

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 12 2026 11:45 pm

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 has opened to the public, and the show runs from today until June 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The 11th edition of the show, themed ‘Beyond Mobility,’ has plenty in the way of new metal, offering car enthusiasts quite a bit to peruse. Besides a number of new model debuts, there’s a slew of previews, providing visitors an early glimpse at what’s heading our way in the coming future.

Cars launched at KLIMS include the sixth-generation Honda Prelude, with the nameplate making its return here in its latest hybrid form. The coupe isn’t in showrooms yet, so the event is the perfect place to get up close and personal with the sleek 203 PS e:HEV. Another market debutant is the Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus, packing a larger 68.39 kWh battery as well as additional equipment.

At the Hyundai booth, you’ll find another couple of new official entries, the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N officially launching the automaker’s N brand in Malaysia. Lots to like with this duo if you’re into performance EVs and have a healthy wallet. Over at the Mazda display, Bermaz has the CX-60 3.3L MHEV, the CBU unit expanding the line-up for the model here.

No shortage of excitement on the preview front, and the plethora of first look vehicles include the imposing Zeekr 9X, the Chinese brand’s flagship SUV. There’s also the IM6 from SAIC’s IM brand – the EV is heading our way, and will be parked under the MG umbrella here. Elsewhere, fans of the Mazda CX-5 will be able to catch the handsome third-gen SUV at the show, and if you’re sold on it, you can make a booking for one at KLIMS.

Big on GWM’s Ora design language? If you are, the Ora 5 HEV will definitely be the perfect item to feast your eyes on, and if you’re curious as to what a Huawei co-developed vehicle looks and feels like, the six-seater TQ Wuling Huajing S will answer that very nicely. There’s also the Kia K4, which should surely appeal to those looking for a modern interpretation of the Forte and Cerato.

Concepts also get their moment at the show, with the futuristic Corolla Concept flying the flag for Toyota at the very neatly designed UMW Toyota booth. Closer to home, explore Perodua’s C2 Concept, a study previewing a future EV sedan. The national automaker also has the QV-E G+ Edition and Aruz Space concepts on call. Over at Proton, check out FutureMotion HEV display, highlighting the expected powertrain for the upcoming Saga Cross.

There’s more on show, and the best way to explore them is to head on over to check them out. Admission is free on Monday the 15th, Tuesday the 16th and Thursday the 18th only. On all other days, tickets cost RM30 for adults and RM15 for students (with a valid student ID), OKU and senior citizens (above 60). Children under 12 enter for free.

Planning to visit more than once? You can get an Unlimited Access Pass that covers all 10 days at just RM80. Travelling in a group? You can get a five-pax bundle pass at RM100. Find out all you need to know, including how to get to the event, here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.