Perodua QV-E G+ Edition concept at KLIMS – bodykit, seat covers, floor mats, previews GearUp accessories?

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan Lee / June 12 2026 10:24 am

Perodua’s focus at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) may have been the, um, intriguing C2 Concept, but it has also shown derivatives of its current models at its stand. One of these is a QV-E EV festooned with a carbon fibre-print bodykit called the G+ Edition.

Now, you can’t buy this car – at least, not yet. However, the G in its name could only stand for GearUp, the national carmaker’s successful accessories brand. Perhaps we’ll see these addenda being offered for the company’s first fully in-house-developed model in the near future.

Anyway, on to the car itself. If you thought the standard QV-E looked sporty enough, you haven’t clapped eyes on the G+ Edition, which is very aggressive. The car’s slim lower grille with hexagonal inserts has been replaced by a much larger mesh-covered piece with multiple horizontal and vertical slats, joined by a sizeable splitter that even has a “forged carbon” inlay within it.

There are also deeper side skirts and a massive, rather heavy-looking diffuser-like rear valance, again with the fake forged carbon. Completing the look are the twin tailgate spoilers and some wheel arch extensions that make the stock 18-inch aero wheels – which are plenty big enough on the regular QV-E – appear lost within them. There’s a carbon wrap on the bonnet and mirrors, too.

Inside, the G+ Edition gains GearUp’s typical black and red leather seat covers, here featuring almost chequered flag-like perforations forming a centre strip. New floor mats with G+ branding and red borders help jazz up the QV-E’s rather underwhelming interior.

As a recap, the QV-E is powered by a single front motor producing 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, enabling it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 165 km/h. A 52.5 kWh LFP battery delivers a range of 370 km on the WLTP cycle.

As for charging, the QV-E supports up to 60 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the battery from 30 to 80% in 30 minutes. It also accepts up to 6.6 kW of AC charging for a full charge in eight hours. Priced at RM80,000, the car can only be purchased with a leased battery that costs RM275 per month on a nine-year contract.

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