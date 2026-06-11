Perodua C2 Concept unveiled at KLIMS 2026 – ‘Chapter 2’ prototype previews P2’s future EV sedan

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Danny Tan / June 11 2026 1:57 pm

There’s only one world debut at the KL International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, which opens for the media today at MITEC (public days are from June 12-21), and its from local carmaker Perodua. The quiet folks from Rawang pulled the drapes off the Perodua C2 Concept moments ago, and it’s quite a sight.

C2 stands for ‘Chapter 2’ and this B-segment sedan showcar is our first look at the second chapter of Perodua electric vehicle journey, following the QV-E that was launched in December 2025.

Perodua says that the C2 ‘represents an entirely different styling direction, incorporating the latest technology and created by our young and talented designers, which represent their vision of what the future of EV would look like’. It’s inspired by the Alpha and Beta generations, they say.

“The C2 is part of our ongoing EV storyline. It expands our narrative of made by Malaysians for the world as we improve the future of mobility experience for our customers,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad. “The C2 will be our basis for our future EV, and we are looking forward to engaging with visitors to our booth on their views and comments to ensure that our future product will exceed our customers’ expectations,” he added.

The P2 C2 is conceptualised with AI driving assist features such as real-time navigation, charging station locations, traffic updates, enhanced anti-theft features and assisted parking.

“We have greatly integrated our P-Circle super app into this prototype so that our customers can access a world of convenience – from a secure e-wallet app to priority genuine parts delivery – the C2 represents the future in mobility integration,” Zainal said. The P-Circle super app and its ecosystem was launched in October 2025, intended for P2’s EV future. By then, battery swapping might be a thing.

Perodua says that the C2 represents a new phase of its design language that is distinct from the previous eMO look that culminated in the production QV-E. The wavy body features a bunga pecah lapan theme (as seen on the lighting at both ends) as well as a new logo, which if you look closely, is a stylised P2 – do you see the ‘2’?

Future Bezza EV? What do you think of the Perodua C2 Concept? Full gallery coming your way soon.

GALLERY: Perodua C2 Concept at KLIMS 2026

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