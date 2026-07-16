2026 BMW M2 CS launched in Malaysia – 530 PS, 0-100 in 3.8s; RM294k more than standard M2, from RM951k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 16 2026 11:10 am

The second-generation (G87) BMW M2 CS has made its Malaysian launch debut at the BMW Clubhouse, a brand showcase event that will open its doors to the public from July 17 to 19. This arrives just over a year after the two-door sports coupe was revealed to the world in May 2025. BMW fans will immediately know the significance of the ‘CS’ suffix but for those not in the know, it is essentially an M2 with the dial cranked up several notches.

The M2 CS retails for RM950,800 on-the-road without insurance, with the price inclusive of a standard two-year warranty. With the optional BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme that includes a five-year extended warranty and service package, the asking price increases to RM993,100.

Compared to a regular M2 that goes for RM656,800 (RM699,100 with BSRI), the CS model commands a premium of RM294,000. That’s quite a lot in change, so what are you getting for the money?

For starters, you’re getting the most powerful M2 that BMW has ever built. Where a non-CS but updated M2 makes 480 PS (473 hp or 353 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 600 Nm from 2,650 to 6,130 rpm from its S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six petrol engine, the CS model packs 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,750 to 5,730 rpm.

The engine drives the rear wheels through a standard eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M Sport differential, enabling the M2 CS to get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds on to a speed of 302 km/h. The latter is possible thanks to the included M Driver’s Package, which isn’t fitted to the standard M2 that is limited to 250 km/h.

In addition to the drivetrain improvements, the M2 CS’ chassis is eight mm lower, with the springs, adaptive dampers and control systems benefitting from bespoke tuning. Brakes are BMW’s M Compound system with red callipers, while the style 827 M wheels are forged alloys finished in Gold Bronze and in staggered sizes: 19 inches front (275/35 tyres) and 20 inches rear (285/30 tyres).

The M2 CS also features more carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, which results in weight savings of roughly 30 kg. On the outside, you’ll notice the standard M Carbon roof, CS-specific rear diffuser, front splitter, black kidney grille with optimised air inlets and boot lid with integrated ducktail made out of the lightweight material.

Meanwhile, the cabin gets a CFRP centre console, while the powered M Carbon bucket seats are dramatic in look and help keep you in place during spirited driving. These are trimmed in Merino leather, with Alcantara applied to various other areas of interior car, including the sport steering wheel with a 12 o’clock red marker. You also get an anthracite headliner and plenty of CS-branded components, some of which are illuminated like on the headrests and door sill plates.

Put the uprated S58, tweaked chassis and lightened body together and you get a car that managed to set a time of 7:25.534 minutes at the Nürburgring. This was good enough for it to become the fastest compact car on The Green Hell for several months before the M2 with the M Performance Track Kit took the crown with a time of 7:25.068 minutes, although the latter is less subtle in hiding its performance with all the aero bits attached to it.

Our M2 CS comes with adaptive LED headlamps featuring the M Lights Shadowline package, with the interior decorated in M high-gloss Shadowline trim. There’s also a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charging tray, Live Cockpit Professional (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen), Driving Assistant (with AEB), Parking Assistant, passive cruise control as well as Connected Package Professional with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Drivers will also have the M Drive Professional system to play with, which offers ten-level M Traction Control as well as M Mode Track, the latter being a one-touch solution to deactivate assistance systems and reduces the display to essential driving data for a more focused driving experience. For those who prefer going sideways, there’s the M Drift Analyser that records and analyses drift angles and drift durations.

The M2 CS is offered in Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, and Velvet Blue, with the interior Merino leather upholstery available exclusively in black with M highlights.

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GALLERY: 2026 BMW M2 CS official photos

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