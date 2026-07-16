2026 BMW M3 Touring Competition M xDrive launched in Malaysia – RM60k more than G80 M3 sedan; RM899k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Mick Chan / July 16 2026 11:22 am

The G81 BMW M3 Touring Competition M xDrive is now officially launched in Malaysia today, and it is one of two M models BMW Malaysia has launched for the Malaysian market today, the other being the G87 M2 CS.

The BMW M3 Touring Competition M xDrive is sold with a two-year warranty as standard, priced from RM898,800, or RM950,900 with the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme that includes a five-year warranty and service package. Compared to the facelifted (LCI) M3 Competition M xDrive for Malaysia that is priced from RM838,800, the Touring is RM60,000 pricier than the equivalent sedan.

This arrives as the first station wagon-bodied M3 to officially go on sale in Malaysia, and the front of the vehicle wears the visual updates as applied to the G80 M3 sedan and G82 M4 facelifts, where the vertically-oriented, arrow-shaped DRLs mark the revision from the pre-facelift.

Setting the M3 Touring apart from its immediate sedan and coupé relations is of course the station wagon form, which offers 500 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats upright, or up to 1,510 litres with the rear seat backs folded down, accessed via an automatically operated tailgate.

The marque’s high-performance long-roof model comes packing the mildly uprated powertrain as found in the G80 M3 and G82/G83 M4 facelift models which is a 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that outputs 530 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm from 2,750 rpm to 5,730 rpm, or 20 PS up from the pre-facelift.

Powertrain outputs go through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, driving all four wheels through the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The 0-100 km/h acceleration run is elapsed in a claimed 3.6 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

M xDrive denotes this driveline to be capable of driving all four wheels, or sending drive exclusively to the rear axle, which is equipped with the active M differential (the latter mode requiring DSC to be disabled).

Chassis equipment here includes adaptive M suspension, while M compound brakes with red calipers are housed within Style 825 M Bicolour Black forged alloy wheels measuring 19 and 20 inches in diameter front and rear, respectively.

Interior appointments in the G81 M3 Touring in Malaysia include the flat-bottomed steering wheel trimmed in M Alcantara with a red 12 o’clock position marker, while displays carry over the contemporary BMW Curved Display comprised of a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment control display.

Further M-specific details in the G81 M3 Touring include M carbon fibre interior trim, a red engine starter button, and a transmission selector lever with an embossed M logo. For Malaysia, the G81 M3 Touring gets M carbon fibre bucket seats in front (with electric adjustment) as standard in Merino leather, M seat belts, and an M anthracite headliner.

Also on are automatic air-conditioning, the storage compartment package, through-loading system, and Comfort Access, along with the interior and mirror package. For when something other than the tunes of the S58 biturbo inline-six are preferred, the G81 M3 Touring gets a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Driving assistance systems in the G81 M3 Touring include the Driving Assistant Professional pack, which is comprised of Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Speed Limit Assist, Lane Change Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection and Front & Rear crossing traffic warning. Also included is Parking Assistant Plus, comprised of Surround View System and Remote 3D View.

For colour combinations, the G81 M3 Touring sold by BMW Malaysia is offered in Skyscraper Grey and Isle of Man Green, the former paired with upholstery choices of Merino Yas Marina Blue or Merino Silverstone, while the latter gets Merino Kyalami Orange exclusively.

In Malaysia, the BMW M3 Touring Competition M xDrive is sold with a two-year warranty as standard, priced at RM898,800, or RM950,900 when ordered with BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme that includes a five-year warranty and service package.

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