2024 BMW M3 facelift debuts – G80/G81 get tweaked styling, kit; Competition M xDrive models get 530 PS

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 30 2024 11:05 am

In addition to updating the regular BMW 3 Series, the German carmaker also unveiled the facelifted G80 M3 Sedan and G81 M3 Touring, with both receiving changes that mimic those of refreshed M4 range that was announced back in February this year.

The G80 will be offered in three variants, including the base M3 Sedan, M3 Competition Sedan as well as the M3 Competition Sedan with xDrive. The last on that list benefits from an optimised engine management system so its S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six petrol unit now serves up a maximum output of 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) at 6,250 rpm, which is 20 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) more than before.

Meanwhile, peak torque remains at 650 Nm but is now sustained for a little while longer from 2,750 to 5,730 rpm (previously up to 5,500 rpm). Despite the bump in power, the 0-100 km/h time remains at 3.5 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h, or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Also unchanged is the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic, which is accompanied by a rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel drive system and Active M Differential at the rear axle. As before, drivers can set the system to send drive to all four wheels or exclusively to the rear wheels for drifting purposes, which requires the DSC be disabled.

The other two variants use the same S58 but see no change in outputs, with the M3 Sedan continuing to offer 480 PS (473 hp or 353 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm from 2,650 to 6,130 rpm. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offering for the base variant, with drive going only to the rear wheels that will surely please purists.

As for the M3 Competition Sedan, it packs 510 PS (503 hp or 375 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm. This variant uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the M xDrive-equipped model but is rear-wheel drive only.

In terms of performance, the M3 Sedan needs 4.2 seconds to complete the century sprint, while the M3 Competition Sedan requires 3.9 seconds. All three variants share the same top speed with the range-topper.

For those who need to ferry more cargo at speed, the G81 M3 Touring is only offered in Competition guise with M xDrive as standard. Given its slightly heavier body, the 0-100 km/h time is a tenth of a second slower than its sedan equivalent and the top speed with the M Driver’s Package is slightly reduced to 280 km/h.

According to BMW, the base M3 Sedan can be specified as an option with the M Traction Control function. This slip control tech is standard on all Competition models and can be adjusted through ten stages to adjust how much intervention comes into play at the limit.

To mark out the facelifted M3 and M3 Touring, both get a similar headlamp design seen on the updated M4 with two arrow-shaped and vertically arranged LED units in each cluster that serve as daytime running lights and turn signal indicators. The headlamps themselves can be had as adaptive units with matrix high beam as an option, marked out by blue inlays.

Inside, there’s a redesigned, three-spoke, flat-bottom M leather steering wheel, which BMW offers in Alcantara and comes with revised spokes and a red 12 o’clock indicator. The two dedicated M buttons remain for quick access to pre-configured drive modes as does the widescreen Curved Display.

The latter, with its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central touchscreen, is linked to iDrive based on BMW Operating System 8.5 and has simpler controls for the climate system. Like the regular 3 Series, there’s now ambient lighting integrated into the trim around the central air vents.

As always, BMW has plenty of options to pad purchases, including a range of new wheel designs, the M Carbon exterior package, M Race Track package and M Performance Parts. All model variants will be launched worldwide with a production phase-in set to commence in July 2024.

