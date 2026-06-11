Mazda CX-60 3.3L MHEV launched in Malaysia – inline-six cylinder turbo petrol, CBU Japan; RM252k OTR

Bermaz has expanded the CX-60 lineup with the launch of the range-topping 3.3L MHEV variant, which joins the 2.5L version introduced in September.

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Shown at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026), the upmarket SUV with the 3.3L inline-six cylinder turbocharged, mild-hybrid powertrain combined with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission is offered in two variants, both priced at RM252,872 on-the-road without insurance.

Rated to produce 284 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm from 2,300 rpm to 3,500 rpm, the turbocharged petrol engine is augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which Mazda calls M Hybrid Boost, which features an integrated starter generator rated at 16 PS and 153 Nm, drawing from a 0.33 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Though identically priced, the two variants of the CX-60 3.3G AWD High Plus – to go by its official designation – are differentiated by specific parts. Internally codenamed KMES RA6 and RA7, the version with the RA6 suffix gets 20-inch alloy wheels in a black metallic finish, while the RA7 version (photographed here) gets the same wheels in a two-tone machined finish. The two are also differentiated inside; more on that to come.

These wheels and tyres are of the same dimensions, shod in 235/50R20 tyres across both 3.3L turbo mild-hybrid and 2.5L naturally aspirated variants. Being on the same Large Product Group architecture with a longitudinal engine layout, all CX-60 variants get double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, as well as Kinematic Posture Control as standard.

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Other shared equipment across the range includes LED headlamps and taillights with signature illumination, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof with sliding and tilt glass, and front and rear parking sensors.

Also on are a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a windshield-projected head-up display, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and a wireless charger. The 3.3G High Plus also gains 12-way adjustable front seats with ventilation.

Where the two versions of the CX-60 3.3G AWD High Plus differ is in the upholstery. The RA6 version gets the Nappa leather interior in Tan with a Tan/Black two-tone steering wheel, while the RA7 is specified with the same material in White, with the steering wheel in black, in addition to the aforementioned different alloy wheel finishes.

For safety and assistance functions, there are seven airbags, adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, front and rear Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with stop and go as well as high-speed Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), in addition to passive safety systems.

For exterior colours, the Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD High Plus is available in Rhodium White, Zircon Sand, Platinum Quartz, Soul Red Crystal and Jet Black, and a new addition, Machine Gray is exclusive to the 3.3G AWD High Plus. The CX-60 comes with a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free service package.

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