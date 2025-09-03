Mazda CX-60 launched in Malaysia – 2.5L Skyactiv-G petrol, 8AT, RWD, Bose speakers, CBU Japan, RM200k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / by Mick Chan / September 3 2025 11:00 am

The Mazda CX-60 has now been officially launched in Malaysia, arriving on the market in a sole variant priced at RM200,510 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

Alongside the plug-in hybrid six-seater CX-80 also launched today, the CX-60 comes to Malaysia as a fully imported (CBU) model from the Mazda Hofu plant in Yamaguchi, Japan, and its price makes it RM13,310 more expensive than the RM187,200 starting price for the priciest variant of the CX-5, the 2.5G AWD High Turbo.

The sole representation for the CX-60 at launch is the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High, packing the Hiroshima-based manufacturer’s 2,488 cc naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 189 hp (191 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Underpinning the CX-60 is the Japanese manufacturer’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture for its “large product” platform with a longitudinally mounted engine and rear-wheel-drive layout, which forms the basis of the three-row CX-80 also launched in Malaysia today.

Mazda CX-60 price list for Malaysia – click to enlarge

Measuring 4,740 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm, the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High has a claimed kerb weight of 1,770 kg, while ground clearance is 175 mm. Compared against the second-generation CX-5 currently on sale in Malaysia, this is 195 mm longer and 50 mm wider, and 170 mm longer of wheelbase.

Suspension configuration for the CX-60 is by double wishbones in front – enabled by the longitudinal orientation of the CX-60’s engine – and a multi-link arrangement at the rear, with fixed-rate springs and dampers. Steering gets electric power assistance, while brakes are with ventilated discs front and rear.

Rolling stock is by a set of 20-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 235/50R20, while the temporary space-saver spare wheel is an 18-inch unit shod in a T155/90D18 tyre.

Lighting for the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High is comprised of automatic, self-levelling LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with LED combination tail lamps with LED reverse lights.

Infotainment for the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High brings a 12.3-inch display accessed by the Multi-Function Commander Control unit with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and driver instrumentation is by a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel with head-up display.

Audio comes courtesy of a 12-speaker Bose system, while device connectivity is by four USB-C ports plus a wireless charging pad. Exterior cameras offer 360-degree viewing, with a “see-through” viewing angle. In-cabin power supply is by a 12-volt socket in the centre console, and another in the luggage compartment.

Cabin upholstery in the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High is by black leather with contrast stitching; the steering column is electrically adjusted, the driver’s seat features 10-way power adjustment with memory function, while the front passenger gets an eight-way power-adjustable seat.

The second row seats are split-folding in 40:20:40 proportions, with manual recline adjustment. Also on for the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High are one-touch power-operated windows with anti-pinch all around.

Advanced driving assistance features in the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High in Malaysia include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, cruising and traffic support, smart brake support, driver attention alert with driver monitoring, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.

Also on are hill launch assist, auto hold, emergency stop signal, stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD and brake assist. As on the CX-80, airbag count is seven in total, comprised of units for the driver and front passenger, front side, front and rear curtain, and driver’s knees.

In Malaysia, the Mazda CX-60 2.5L 2WD High is covered by a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty and includes a five-year, 100,000 km complimentary maintenance package. Priced at RM200,510 on-the-road without insurance, the Mazda CX-60 2.5L 2WD High is offered in Malaysia in Rhodium White, Zircon Sand, Platinum Quartz, Soul Red Crystal and Jet Black.

Mazda CX-60 brochure

Mazda CX-60, official images

