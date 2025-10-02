Mazda SUVs in Malaysia get new pricing – up to RM35k less; CX-5 down RM10k, CX-8 RM20k, CX-30 RM5k

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / October 2 2025 11:54 am

Bermaz Motor has updated the pricing for some Mazda models sold in Malaysia, namely the CX-80, CX-8, CX-5 and CX-30. All four get a new price list with an effective date of September 15, 2025, meaning this revision has been in place for over two weeks. Companies can change vehicle pricing and specifications without prior notice, so we checked in to find out what’s the situation.

We start with the CX-5, which sees a RM10,000 price drop across the board. With this, the base 2.0 Mid is now priced at RM134,469.20 on-the-road without insurance. It is followed by the 2.0 High (RM151,469.20) and 2.5 High (RM164,960.40), while the turbocharged 2.5T High AWD is now RM178,760.40. Even the turbodiesel gets its price slashed by RM10,000 to RM170,322.80.

Meanwhile, the CX-8 gets an even larger price reduction of RM20,000, although this only applies to three out of the five variants offered. The affected ones include the 2.5 Mid (RM165,360.40), 2.5 High (RM171,360.40) and 2.5 High Plus (RM186,360.40). The turbocharged petrol 2.5T High Plus AWD (RM221,360.40) and diesel 2.2D High Plus (RM213,122.80) remain unchanged.

The smaller CX-30 is now up to RM5,000 less than before, with the 2.0L High (RM134,409), 2.0L High+ (RM144,409) and 2.0L High+ Premium (RM154,409) all less by that margin. Only the base 2.0L gets a RM3,000 price cut down to RM128,409.

No change for the CX-60, which remains at RM200,510.40 for the sole 2.5 2WD High variant. The same can’t be said of the larger CX-80 that was launched alongside the CX-60 early last month. Originally priced at RM331,610.40 on-the-road without insurance, the three-row, plug-in hybrid, all-wheel drive SUV now goes for RM296,610.40, making it RM35,000 less than before.

Combing through Mazda Malaysia’s website, we also find that some models have been removed from the line-up, namely the Mazda 2 and BT-50. The Mazda 6, CX-3 and MX-5 RF are all still available.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.