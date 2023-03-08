In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 8 March 2023 10:19 am / 17 comments

Mazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz has launched the 2023 Mazda CX-30 that is offered in four trim levels. This is the third locally assembled (CKD) from Mazda for the Malaysian market, after the CX-5 and the CX-8. All three CKD models are produced at the Inokom assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.

The range of four trim variants offered begin with 2.0L 2WD Standard at RM128,109, on to the 2.0L 2WD High at RM136,109, the 2.0L 2WD High Plus at RM146,109, topping out with the 2.0L 2WD High Plus Premium at RM156,109; prices are on-the-road without insurance.

In comparison to the fully imported 2022 Ignite Edition variants of the CX-30, the start of the CKD range is RM17k lower, while the top CKD variant is now 13k less than the Ignite Edition variant of the 2.0G High; the AWD driveline is no longer available in this CKD guise.

All four variants are powered by the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with outputs sent to a six-speed automatic transmission; all variants of the locally assembled 2023 CX-30 are front-wheel-drive. Top speed for all variants is a claimed 196 km/h.

This means the 2023 CX-30 CKD differs from the outgoing iteration in no longer offering the options of the 1.8 litre diesel engine, the AWD driveline and the Ignite Edition trim variant. According to Bermaz, there are currently no plans for the CX-30 CKD in Malaysia to be sold with the 1.8 diesel or 2.5 litre petrol powertrains.

All variants roll on 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 215/55R18 tyres, save for the base 2.0L Standard that runs 16-inch alloys on 215/65R16 tyres. All variants get a spare wheel measuring 185/65R16.

Exterior equipment for the 2.0L Standard variant includes LED headlamps with automatic functionality and bulb-type daytime running lights, while the upper three variants get automatic LED headlamps with signature illumination, and LED tail lamps with signature illumination.

The top variant High Plus Premium variant is the only one to get a power sunroof, while variants bar the base variant get a powered tailgate and four parking sensors each, front and rear.

Inside, all variants get a multi-function steering wheel and cruise control (the base variant does without paddle shifters), while the top variant gets a frameless interior rear view mirror with self-dimming; the intermediate High and High Plus variants get a self-dimming rear view mirror. All variants receive the seven-inch multi-info display with colour projection HUD.

Air-conditioning is via manual control in the base variant, while the upper three variants get dual-zone automatic climate control as well as rear air vents.

The base variant gets manually adjusted driver and front passenger seat, while the upper three variants get electric adjustment and memory presets for the driver and manual adjustment for the front passenger.

On the infotainment front, all variants get an 8.8-inch display accessed via the Commander Control interface, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; all get eight speakers and two USB ports. The top variant gets a 360-degree view monitor, while all others get a reverse camera with guide lines.

Specifications of the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD; click to enlarge

Active safety kit on the 2023 CX-30 CKD features on the 2.0L High Plus and 2.0L High Plus Premium variants, and these include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention assist, front and rear smart brake support, and radar cruise control for stop and go.

The High Plus Premium adds front cross traffic alert and driver monitoring for the driver attention assist function, along with cruising and traffic support.

Bermaz has already commenced taking orders for the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD, and customer deliveries of the locally assembled model can be expected to take place from the end of this month.

Exterior colours available for the 2023 CX-30 CKD are Machine Gray, Soul Red Crystal, Deep Crystal Blue, Platinum Quartz, Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black and Polymetal Gray. The 2023 CX-30 CKD comes with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, along with a five-year, 100,000 km free scheduled maintenance programme.