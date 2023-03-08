Mazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz has launched the 2023 Mazda CX-30 that is offered in four trim levels. This is the third locally assembled (CKD) from Mazda for the Malaysian market, after the CX-5 and the CX-8. All three CKD models are produced at the Inokom assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.
The range of four trim variants offered begin with 2.0L 2WD Standard at RM128,109, on to the 2.0L 2WD High at RM136,109, the 2.0L 2WD High Plus at RM146,109, topping out with the 2.0L 2WD High Plus Premium at RM156,109; prices are on-the-road without insurance.
In comparison to the fully imported 2022 Ignite Edition variants of the CX-30, the start of the CKD range is RM17k lower, while the top CKD variant is now 13k less than the Ignite Edition variant of the 2.0G High; the AWD driveline is no longer available in this CKD guise.
All four variants are powered by the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with outputs sent to a six-speed automatic transmission; all variants of the locally assembled 2023 CX-30 are front-wheel-drive. Top speed for all variants is a claimed 196 km/h.
This means the 2023 CX-30 CKD differs from the outgoing iteration in no longer offering the options of the 1.8 litre diesel engine, the AWD driveline and the Ignite Edition trim variant. According to Bermaz, there are currently no plans for the CX-30 CKD in Malaysia to be sold with the 1.8 diesel or 2.5 litre petrol powertrains.
All variants roll on 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 215/55R18 tyres, save for the base 2.0L Standard that runs 16-inch alloys on 215/65R16 tyres. All variants get a spare wheel measuring 185/65R16.
Exterior equipment for the 2.0L Standard variant includes LED headlamps with automatic functionality and bulb-type daytime running lights, while the upper three variants get automatic LED headlamps with signature illumination, and LED tail lamps with signature illumination.
The top variant High Plus Premium variant is the only one to get a power sunroof, while variants bar the base variant get a powered tailgate and four parking sensors each, front and rear.
Inside, all variants get a multi-function steering wheel and cruise control (the base variant does without paddle shifters), while the top variant gets a frameless interior rear view mirror with self-dimming; the intermediate High and High Plus variants get a self-dimming rear view mirror. All variants receive the seven-inch multi-info display with colour projection HUD.
Air-conditioning is via manual control in the base variant, while the upper three variants get dual-zone automatic climate control as well as rear air vents.
The base variant gets manually adjusted driver and front passenger seat, while the upper three variants get electric adjustment and memory presets for the driver and manual adjustment for the front passenger.
On the infotainment front, all variants get an 8.8-inch display accessed via the Commander Control interface, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; all get eight speakers and two USB ports. The top variant gets a 360-degree view monitor, while all others get a reverse camera with guide lines.
Active safety kit on the 2023 CX-30 CKD features on the 2.0L High Plus and 2.0L High Plus Premium variants, and these include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention assist, front and rear smart brake support, and radar cruise control for stop and go.
The High Plus Premium adds front cross traffic alert and driver monitoring for the driver attention assist function, along with cruising and traffic support.
Bermaz has already commenced taking orders for the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD, and customer deliveries of the locally assembled model can be expected to take place from the end of this month.
Exterior colours available for the 2023 CX-30 CKD are Machine Gray, Soul Red Crystal, Deep Crystal Blue, Platinum Quartz, Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black and Polymetal Gray. The 2023 CX-30 CKD comes with a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, along with a five-year, 100,000 km free scheduled maintenance programme.
Comments
It is 2023, and CX still the same old look.. Good luck
Yet it still looks better than all of its competitors inside and out. Corolla cross, hrv, all still use halogen bulb turn signals
Next we will have 2WD High Plus Premium Platinum
did they actually take out the MRCC???! WHAT AN ABSOLUTE JOKE! ESPECIALLY WHEN KIA IS SPECCED TO THE BRIM. AND DOES BERMAZ NOT UNDERSTAND THE CONCEPT OF CKD? this isn’t even a price reduction, instead this is more of a spec reduction lol. so over Mazda in Malaysia (and i literally love my 6). might as well just keep it CBU.
MRCC available for high specs…
The MRCC got upgraded bro.
before bashing bluntly, please investigate first. Yes the 2 top variants still equipped with MRCC + Stop & Go (Better than CBU cuz CBU didnt have Stop & Go)
Even the High Plus Premium equipped with Adaptive LED Headlamp (ALH) which is far superior than CBU unit normal Adaptive FrontLighting System (AFS) + Auto High Beam (AHB)
In actual, CKD unit is higher spec than CBU
The remaining spec is exactly similar to the CBU unit. Sunroof also available for the top variant. All other CKD CX models didnt have sunroof (CX-5, CX-8). CX-30 is the first CKD unit equipped with Sunroof.
However, i have to agree with you while KIA is specced to the max, Mazda still didnt get the Premium Bose Sound System available in other market as standard. Even Thai got it.
Even the new CKD Kia sold by Bermaz also has Bose Sound System.
my bad. comment was typed before that bottom part with the active safety was added. good on Mazda then. honest mistake oops. if only they updated CX-5 specs as well. unfortunately i asked at the showroom and there isn’t any plans for the facelift CX-5 in malaysia. at least for this year. :( hope they change plans and decide to introduce it though. CX-30 is nice but i much prefer the size of the CX-5.
Interesting to see how this fares against the HRV. The middle two “high” spec cars are much better equipped than the both the HRV Turbo specs if one could make do with +- 20hp less, a lesser spare wheel and a non-touchscreen.
Any news for CX5 new facelift ?
Bought the 1st model CBU CX5 in 2012 (8 months waiting). After 10+ years, car still working well & maintaining decent fuel efficiency at 7l/100km.
I wonder why Mazda still stick to Kodo design till today. No major changes in the exterior department for CX3, CX5, CX7, CX8, CX9. Only size is different. Looks almost similar. Bit outdated compared to other brands.
Newer model already launched but still didnt make it to our shore.
Like the CX-60, CX-90, CX-50 all using new platform and design architecture. Design wise is more premium and better looking. (Soon To be launched CX-80, CX-70 globally)
Hopefully it will make it to our shore. Even the facelift CX-5 still didnt make it here.
My boss’s CX-5 2021 2.0L no Adaptive Cruise Control one,
10L/100km 10km/L
Daily travel btw segambut – KL
Traffic Jam still makan minyak
will start saving now
High, High Plus, High Plus Premium…this is how Bermaz chops buyers
146k for radar cruis control, in this price the competition start firing. many choice to choose from if include all the ev car.