In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 15 January 2020 10:37 am / 0 comments

At long last, Bermaz Motor has officially launched the Mazda CX-30 in Malaysia, which slots in between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the company’s SUV line-up. As reported previously, customers will be able to choose from three fully-imported (CBU) variants, including two with petrol engines and a sole diesel offering.

Starting with the petrol options first, both the base 2.0G and mid-range 2.0G High are powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 163 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. With this engine, the top speed is 196 km/h, while the rated fuel consumption is 6.4 l/100 km.

The only diesel variant is known as the 1.8D High, and features a SkyActiv-D 1.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with 114 hp at 4,000 rpm and 270 Nm from 1,600 to 2,700 rpm; the top speed is 183 km/h and rated fuel consumption is 4.9 l/100 km. All engines are mated to a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, with drive going to the front wheels. Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) comes standard cross the range as well.

In terms of kit, the 2.0G comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, auto-levelling LED headlamps, keyless start, a windshield-projected head-up display, manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, silver dashboard trim, manually-operated front seats, i-Stop idling technology and a reverse camera.

Also standard is the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which is linked to an 8.8-inch display and eight speakers, with Commander Control and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Meanwhile, the 2.0G High and 1.8D High – which share the same equipment set – gain an automatic high beam function and signature illumination for the headlamps, along with larger 18-inch alloys. Other improvements include keyless entry, a powered tailgate, a powered sunroof and parking sensors (four front, six rear).

As for the interior, both the higher-spec CX-30 variants come with dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, leather upholstery, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with two-position memory function as well as paddle shifters.

On the safety side of things, all variants come with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), ABS, DSC, EBD, brake assist, traction control, Hill Launch Assist, an auto hold function for the electronic parking brake, and Isofix child seat anchors for the rear outer seats.

Mazda’s i-Activsense suite of safety and driver assistance systems is also present, but can only be had with the 2.0G High and 1.8D High. The list of systems include Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Smart City Brake Support (front and rear) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC).

Pricing-wise, the 2.0G retails at RM143,059 on-the-road without insurance, the 2.0G High at RM164,059, while the 1.8D High goes for RM172,943.60. Included is a five-year/100,000 km manufacturer-backed warranty and a five-year free maintenance package.

Buyers will get to choose from eight colours, including Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Titanium Flash, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl and Polymetal Grey Metallic. Find full specifications of the new Mazda CX-30 on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2020 Mazda CX-30 2.0G High