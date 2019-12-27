In Cars, Mazda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 27 December 2019 11:40 am / 0 comments

As you know, Mazda Malaysia just added the CX-30 to its local line-up of cars, with this slotting between the CX-3 and CX-5 in terms of price and size. Three variants are available, starting with the base 2.0 at RM143k, 2.0 High at RM164k, and the range-topping 1.8D at RM173k. Included is a five-year/100,000 km manufacturer-backed warranty and a five-year free maintenance package.

Powering this car is a 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G powertrain that makes 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, driving the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. The range-topping 1.8 litre diesel, on the other hand, produces 116 PS at 4,000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,700 rpm. Like the Mazda 3, the front gets MacPherson struts, and the rear a torsion beam setup.

Equipment for the 2.0 High includes LED headlights with auto-levelling function (standard for all CX-30s), LED DRLs (mounted lower down as LED strips), keyless entry with push-start button, 18-inch wheels shod with 215/55 tyres, LED combination tail lights, and powered boot. Inside, it’s almost identical to the Mazda 3 hatch, but gains an additional dash trim with brown leather inserts.

There’s also the latest 8.8-inch full-colour infotainment display, complete with the new user interface and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A head-up display is available as well, as are 10-way powered driver seat (front passenger seat is manual), eight-speaker sound system, and reverse camera. Boot volume is rated at 430 litres, which expands to 1,432 litres with the rear seats folded.

For safety, the 2.0 High variant gets seven airbags including driver’s knee airbags, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and the usual three-lettered acronyms. There’s several i-ActivSense advanced safety systems here too, with adaptive front lighting, high beam control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alert, smart city brake support (autonomous emergency braking) and radar-guided cruise control.

GALLERY: 2020 Mazda CX-30 2.0 High in Soul Red Crystal

