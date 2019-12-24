In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 24 December 2019 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Mazda importer and distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz now has the Mazda CX-30 on display. The CX-30 is positioned in between the CX-3 and the CX-5, and is available in the Malaysian market in three variants – the 2.0 petrol, 2.0 High and the 1.8D High diesel. The variant seen here is the 2.0 G High and is priced at RM164,119.20 on-the-road without insurance, for private registration.

Here, the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G powertrain outputs 163 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, driving the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. By comparison, the 1.8 litre diesel for the Malaysian market produces 116 PS at 4,000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,700 rpm, putting power to the road via the same driveline.

The higher-specification petrol variant here and diesel roll on 18 x 7J alloy wheels on 215/55R18 tyres; the base 2.0 petrol CX-30 is fitted with 16 x 6.5 J alloy wheels on 215/65R16 tyres. Here, the 2.0 High variant gets LED headlights and tail lamps with signature illumination; automatic headlamp operation and levelling is standard across all three CX-30 variants.

The driver’s seat features 10-way electric adjustment with two memory banks, and the show car here is trimmed in brown leather upholstery, along with dual-zone automatic climate control with rear seat vents and controls. Luggage capacity is 430 litres with all seats in place, and 1,432 litres with the rear seats folded.

Infotainment comes courtesy of Mazda Connect with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, full-colour 8.8-inch display, multi-function Commander Control, 3.5 mm auxiliary audio input, Bluetooth, eight-speaker audio and reversing camera with width and length guide lines.

Safety kit in the 2.0 High variant includes front, side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags, ABS, DSC, EBD, BA, traction control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, auto hold, auto door lock, ISOFIX child seat mounts, engine immobilisers and seat belt warning for all occupants.

Added here which the base 2.0 model lacks is the advanced safety kit comprising adaptive front lighting, high beam control, blind sport monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alert, smart brake support (autonomous emergency braking) and radar-guided cruise control.

Pictured here is the Soul Red Crystal paint finish, while other exterior colour options include Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Polymetal Gray, Titanium Flash and Jet Black. Coverage for the Mazda CX-30 includes a five-year/100,000 km manufacturer-backed warranty and a five-year free maintenance package.