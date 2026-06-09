2026 Xpeng X9 facelift seven-seater MPV launched in Malaysia – 2WD, AWD, three variants; RM281k-RM336k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Xpeng / by Mick Chan / June 9 2026 6:48 pm

The 2026 Xpeng X9 facelift has now been officially launched in Malaysia, and the battery-electric MPV arrives in three variants, fully imported (CBU) from China:

2WD Standard Range – RM281,073

2WD Long Range – RM299,073

AWD Performance – RM335,573

Prices for all three variants are on-the-road, without insurance. All three variants are offered with home charger options of a 7 kW AC charger (single-phase with installation) at RM4,300, and an 11 kW AC charger (three-phase with installation) at RM5,000.

2026 Xpeng X9 facelift, specifications and price; click to enlarge

The 2WD Standard Range is equipped with a 94.8 KWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that offers up to 535 km of range, while the 2WD Long Range and the AWD Performance are both equipped with a 110 kWh NCM battery, offering 615 km and 580 km of range, respectively; all range figures are based on the WLTP standard.

Peak DC charging for the Standard Range variant is 537 kW while the Long Range and Performance are rated at 542 kW, which enables all variants to attain a 10-80% recharge in 12 minutes. At the 11 kW AC charging figure, a 5-100% charge for the base Standard Range is attained in 9.5 hours, while the Long Range and Performance will require 11 hours for the same measure.

Powertrain for the 2WD Standard Range and Long Range variants is a 235 kW (346 PS) and 450 Nm single motor driving the front wheels, though the latter has a marginally quicker 0-100 km/h time at 7.75 seconds (the Standard Range does the benchmark run in a claimed 8.2 seconds). The AWD Performance, with its dual-motor, 370 kW (537 PS)/640 Nm powertrain, does the century sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Powertrain and battery aside, equipment specifications are mostly uniform across the three variants of the Xpeng X9 facelift. For chassis systems, all three variants come standard with rear-wheel steering and dual-chamber air suspension.

Exterior equipment automatic LED headlamps, hidden door handles, power-closing front doors, panoramic sunroof, privacy glass for the second and third rows as well as the rear windshield, sliding doors with anti-pinch, automatic windows with anti-pinch, a powered tailgate, and a powered charging port cover.

In the front row, both the driver and front passenger get a 12-way power adjustable seat with four-way adjustable lumbar support; all seats are upholstered in Nappa full-grain leather. Also included here are seat back and cushion ventilation and heating, adjustable through three levels, along with a massage function. The driver’s seat headrest additionally gets a pair of audio speakers, while the front passenger seat has the “boss button”.

Where the equipment levels differ between variants is in the second-row seating; the 2WD variants get “sofa seats” with a 180 mm channel, while the AWD Performance gets the “Grand Sofa” specification. The 2WD variants get 14-way power-adjustable second-row seats, while the AWD Performance is equipped with 18-way units. Second-row occupants also get two 50-watt air-cooled wireless device chargers, along with seat cushion and backrest ventilation and heating (three-speed adjustable).

The third row of seats in the 2026 X9 offer 60:40 split folding and seat heating, along with features such as one-click electric storage, electrically adjustable backrests and headrests, two cupholders, a concealed luggage compartment, and a suspension lift switch in the luggage compartment.

Interior displays feature a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display, a 17.3-inch central screen, a 21.4-inch roof-mounted passenger entertainment screen, a 21-inch head-up display, while device connectivity includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with five USB-C, one USB-A and two 12-volt power sockets. Audio is by a 27-speaker Xopera sound system.

For driving assistance systems, the XPilot Assist ADAS suite is comprised of the XP5 Turing AI chip with three millimetre-wave radar units, 12 ultrasonic radar sensors, and 12 cameras including fatigue monitoring cameras.

Assistance functions here include adaptive cruise control, lane centring control, adaptive turning cruise, intelligent speed limit assist, enhanced auto parking assist, auto exit parking assist, remote parking assist, remote vehicle summon, 360-degree camera view and transparent chassis view.

These are joined by forward distance monitoring, forward collision warning, AEB, traffic sign recognition, speed assistant system, driver state monitoring, blind spot detection, door open warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse car side warning, and narrow path assistance.

According to Xpeng Malaysia senior country manager Chen Yinbin, the Xpeng X9 facelift will be a locally assembled model later this year.

Exterior colours for the 2026 Xpeng X9 facelift are Arctic White, Midnight Black, Matte Grey and Lambent Cyan; Polar Violet is exclusive to the AWD Performance variant. Interior colour schemes are Meteorite Black (2WD Standard Range and 2WD Long Range), Coffee (2WD Long Range and AWD Performance), and Rose Brown (exlcusive to the AWD Performance with the Polar Violet exterior colour).

In Malaysia, the 2026 Xpeng X9 facelift is sold with a five-year, 120,000 km warranty and an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the battery pack and drive motors. Also included is a complimentary service package for five years or 100,000 km.

2026 Xpeng X9 facelift, brochure

2026 Xpeng X9 facelift, official images

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