Xpeng X9 facelift teased for Malaysia – FWD and AWD, up to 615 km WLTP, 542 kW DC; launch soon?

In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Mick Chan / June 5 2026 1:31 pm

A teaser by Xpeng Malaysia hints at the arrival of the facelifted Xpeng X9 MPV, following a sighting of the updated electric people-mover on a transporter trailer.

The facelifted X9 EV went on sale in Thailand in March this year, and the update brought significant changes to its specifications; the single-motor, FWD variant received a 27 PS gain to 346 PS and the same 450 Nm, while new to the line-up is a dual-motor AWD version with a combined 537 PS and 640 Nm.

Battery capacity figures for both battery versions have also increased, from 84.5 kWh to 94.6 kWh for the LFP battery version and from 101.5 kWh to 110 kWh for the NMC battery version, the latter being the sole choice offered for the dual-motor AWD version.

These result in greater WLTP-rated range figures, at 535 km for the 94.6 kWh LFP battery version and 615 km for the 110 kWh NMC battery FWD version; the dual-motor AWD is rated at 580 km WLTP. Charging speeds have also improved significantly, up to 537 kW for the 94.8 kWh battery version and 542 kW for the 110 kWh battery version. All versions are rated for a 10-80% charge in 12 minutes, down from 20 minutes.

This is set to be locally assembled by EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) in Melaka, in addition to the X9 range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) – expected to join the Malaysian range soon – and the G6 electric SUV. A Bursa Malaysia announcement in December revealed that local assembly of the X9 was to begin on May 25, and run until Q1 2028.

The facelifted X9 for export markets gains soft-closing front doors, ISOFIX mounts on both outer second-row seats (previously only on the right side) and the third row, and physical rear side window switches which replace the previous capacitive units.

Xpeng X9 facelift at BIMS 2026

Inside, the facelifted X9 gets a new steering wheel with a 360-degree camera shortcut button and a “Mode” switch, plus a new wood trim and interior colour scheme. Carried over are 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 21.4-inch roof-mounted rear monitor, a rear fridge and 18-way power-adjustable second-row captain’s chairs with heating, ventilation, massage and one-touch “zero gravity” recline.

Driving assistance systems are powered by the latest Turing AI chip capable of up to 2,250 TOPS, enabling a second-generation visual-language-action (VLA) model that is said to improve the car’s highly-automated driving features. Xpeng claims VLA 2.0 does not require local on-road training data to function, and it aims to bring the technology into Malaysia within the next two years.

GALLERY: Xpeng X9 facelift, 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

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