2025 Xpeng G6 facelift launched in Malaysia – now LFP only; new Performance AWD, Black Edition; fr RM180k

Following the start of order taking last week, the new Xpeng G6 facelift has now been officially launched in Malaysia. Sole distributor Bermaz Xpeng is offering the refreshed electric SUV in three variants, which is one more than the pre-facelift that first arrived last August. As before, the G6 comes fully imported (CBU) from China.

The line-up starts with the RWD Long Range Pro that retails for RM179,708 on-the-road without insurance, which is followed by the AWD Performance at RM190,708 – these variants mirror those in Thailand. The latter can also be had as a Black Edition for an additional RM4,000 at RM194,708.

Still built on the SEPA 2.0 platform with an 800-volt electrical architecture, the facelifted G6 gets some changes to its powertrain. As a start, all variants now come with an 80.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery as standard. The pre-facelift model did come with a LFP battery too, but it was a 66-kWh unit that was only found in the Standard Range 2WD, which doesn’t make a return here.

For those keeping track, the pre-facelift model starts from RM168,820, but this is for the Standard Range 2WD, while the older Long Range 2WD went for RM188,820. As such, the direct successor is actually cheaper, and for a few grand more than the older Long Range 2WD, you can get the AWD Performance.

The previous Long Range 2WD was equipped with an 87.5-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, but the newer RWD Long Range Pro that replaces it makes the swap to LFP. As a result of the battery chemistry switch and reduced energy capacity, the RWD Long Range Pro’s quoted range is 525 km following the WLTP standard, which is less than the outgoing Long Range 2WD that offers 570 km.

The newer RWD Long Range Pro’s is rated at296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW), which is slightly more than its equivalent predecessor that packs 259 PS (255 hp or 190 kW), with peak torque remaining unchanged at 440 Nm. However, it is slower in a 0-100 km/h sprint, taking 6.7 seconds (6.2 seconds for the Long Range 2WD), but the top speed is slightly more at 202 km/h (200 km/h for the Long Range 2WD).

If these figures are still not enough for you, enter the new Performance AWD, which marks the first time the G6 gets a dual-motor setup here. This retains the same rear electric motor as the RWD Long Range Pro, but adds on another on the front axle rated at 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 220 Nm for a total system output of 487 PS (480 hp or 358 kW) and 660 Nm.

Naturally, the Performance AWD is much quicker in a century sprint, taking just 4.13 seconds but with no change to top speed that stays at 202 km/h. The added grunt does chip away at range, with up to 510 km (WLTP) available on a single charge.

On the mention of charging, the new battery is said to support 5C charging, with both RWD and AWD variants able to get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in just 12 minutes. This is thanks to the higher DC fast charging rate of 451 kW, which is significantly more than the Long Range 2WD that manages 280 kW. AC charging remains capped at 11 kW, with a 5-100% SoC needing 9.2 hours. Here’s an overview of the new G6’s powertrains:

Xpeng G6 Long Range RWD

Electric motor: 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 202 km/h

Battery: 80.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 525 km

DC charging: 451 kW; 10-80% in 12 minutes

AC charging: 11 kW; 5-100% in 9.2 hours

Xpeng G6 Performance AWD/Black Edition AWD

Front electric motor: 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm

Rear electric motor: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 220 Nm

Total system output: 487 PS (480 hp or 358 kW) and 660 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h: 4.13 seconds

Top speed: 202 km/h

Battery: 80.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 510 km

DC charging: 451 kW; 10-80% in 12 minutes

AC charging: 11 kW; 5-100% in 9.2 hours

A vehicle-to-load (V2L) system is standard for the G6, delivering up to 3.3 kW to power devices and other electrical appliances. Also carried over are the front double wishbones and rear five-link suspension with passive dampers. Available drive modes include Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Launch and Escape.

Xpeng also notes that the battery is of a “bulletproof-level,” as it is housed within a reinforced structural safety framework and protected by ballistic-grade armour. This allows the pack to withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius and side crush pressure of 80 tonnes. The company also claims the battery’s lifespan has been extended by 30%.

In terms of visual changes, the facelift sees the adoption of a full-width ‘Starlight Wing’ LED light bar with integrated turn signals. This sits above the main headlamps and sees the Xpeng logo being repositioned higher up on the bonnet.

Elsewhere, the wheel arch trim is now finished in body colour, while the boot lid gains a small ducktail spoiler just above the slim taillights. For those concerned about dimensions, the G6 maintains the same width (1,920 mm), height (1,650 mm) and wheelbase (2,890 mm) as before, with only the overall length increasing to 4,758 mm (+5 mm). As such, the G6 continues to offer 571 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,374 litres with the rear 60:40 split-folding seats down.

Moving inside, you’ll find a revision to the G6’s minimalist dashboard, with primary changes being a new design for the air vents and cupholders. The returning two-spoke steering wheel also gains capacitive touch buttons and the central infotainment touchscreen has been upsized to 15.6 inches (previously 14.96 inches).

2025 Xpeng G6 facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

The larger infotainment display is standard across the range and integrates the climate controls along with other functions such as the ‘Hey Xpeng’ voice assistant, smart navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an app store.

In fact, both RWD and AWD variants are identically specced, so the only thing you need to decide on is the powertrain and colours (we’ll get to that later). As standard, the G6 comes with 20-inch wheels, LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, telematics, NFC card key support, ultra-wideband smart key, mobile phone smart key support, 256-colour ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery and a suede ceiling.

The list continues with dual-zone climate control with N95 and pollen filtration and rear vents, a 16-speaker XOpera surround sound system plus two driver’s seat speakers, six-way powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massaging functions, a tyre pressure monitor, a digital rear-view mirror and dual 50-watt wireless charging pads.

As for driver assistance features, the XPilot suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane centring control, adaptive turning cruise, auto lane change, park assist, a 360-degree camera with transparent chassis function, vehicle summon, front and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, speed assist, auto high beam, driver monitoring, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, door open warning, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert.

2025 Xpeng G6 facelift price list; click to enlarge

The Black Edition of the G6 gets the Performance AWD’s powertrain and features, but adds on a black Xpeng logo, 20-inch gloss black alloys and matching brake callipers. You can order the Black Edition with either a dark or light grey interior, which are options also available for other variants of the G6.

Also shared are the exterior colours, with the palette consisting of Arctic White, Graphite Gray, Midnight Black, Silver Frost and Stellar Purple, the last of which replaces Fiery Orange. These options will not cost you extra.

Each G6 comes with a five-year, 120,000-km manufacturer warranty, while the battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first). Bermaz Xpeng also throws in a five-year, 100,000-km free maintenance package with your purchase. Those who require an AC home charger can pay an extra RM4,300 for a 7-kW unit, or RM5,000 for an 11-kW system – installation included.

GALLERY: 2025 Xpeng G6 facelift official launch photos

GALLERY: 2025 Xpeng G6 facelift Malaysian brochure

