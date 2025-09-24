2025 Xpeng G6 facelift open for booking in Malaysia ahead of Oct 1 launch – one RWD, two AWD variants

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / by Jonathan James Tan / September 24 2025 11:10 am

After being shown to the world in March, you saw it in Shanghai, Glenmarie and Ampang before it launched in Indonesia and Thailand. Now, the 2025 Xpeng G6 facelift is open for booking in Malaysia ahead of an October 1 launch. There will be RWD Long Range Pro, AWD Performance and AWD Black Edition variants. No more Standard Range, and Malaysia is getting a two-motor AWD for the first time.

Prices and specs have yet to be released, but the RWD Long Range Pro can be had in Stellar Purple, Midnight Black, Graphite Gray, Silver Frost and Arctic White. The AWD Performance can be had in all those colours except Midnight Black, which is, surprise surprise, the only colour choice for the Black Edition.

Speculation time. Thailand’s RWD Long Range and AWD Performance cost 1.349 million baht (RM177k) and 1.489 million baht (RM196k) respectively, while Indonesia’s sole variant asks for 619 million rupiah (RM156k). Thailand gets an 80.8-kWh LFP battery (for up to 525 km WLTP), one 296 PS/440 Nm electric motor for the RWD and a 487 PS/660 Nm two-motor setup for the AWD.

Expect a full-width front light bar, 20-inch alloys, ducktail spoiler, more adjustability for the front seats (10-way instead of six-way), front seat massage and slightly bigger screens, amongst others. Will it be locally assembled (CKD) or fully imported (CBU), you think?

2025 Xpeng G6 facelift at GIIAS 2025

