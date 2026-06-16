Xpeng G6 CKD gallery in Malaysia – assembled by EPMB Melaka; cheaper than the CBU it replaces?

In Cars, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / June 16 2026 10:37 am

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the first locally-assembled (CKD) Xpeng G6 rolled off the line at EP Manufacturing Berhad’s (EPMB) Melaka plant. This comes several months after the Chinese automaker picked EPMB as its CKD partner in Malaysia last December, with the X9 on schedule to be the next Xpeng CKD model.

At yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony of EPMB Melaka’s new vehicle painting facility, we were allowed to get up close with the CKD G6, which looks to be a rear-wheel drive variant. The current G6 is fully imported (CBU) and got a facelift last October, with RWD Standard Range, RWD Long Range Pro and AWD Performance variants made available to customers here.

Judging by the design of the wheels and lack of a front electric motor, this CKD unit looks to be a RWD Long Range Pro which sports an electric motor rated at 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm. Powering this is an 80.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 525 km of range following the WLTP standard, and the whole setup enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and top speed of 202 km/h.

We were told by EPMB staff that the CKD G6 is currently not being delivered to customers and is pending vehicle type approval (VTA). You’ll be able to differentiate the CKD and CBU units by their vehicle identification number (VIN), which in this G6 has ‘PN’ as its first two characters – it’s typically ‘LPX’ for CBU units.

The CBU G6 retails for RM159,948 on-the-road without insurance for the base RWD Standard Range, going up to RM180,013 for the RWD Long Range Pro and RM191,523 for the AWD Performance. The last in this list can also be had as a Black Edition that adds black logos as well as 20-inch gloss black allows and brake callipers in a matching hue for RM195,523. Will the CKD see a price change? We’ll have to wait for Bermaz Xpeng to tell us.

GALLERY: Xpeng G6 facelift RWD Long Range Pro (CKD)

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GALLERY: 2025 Xpeng G6 facelift RWD Long Range Pro (CBU)

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