Xpeng G6 CKD – first unit rolls out of EPMB Melaka

Sell your car, get paid in 24 hours

Renew your car insurance with us, 10% discount!

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.