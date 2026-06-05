Xpeng G6 CKD – first unit rolls out of EPMB Melaka

The first locally-assembled (CKD) Xpeng G6 has rolled off the line at EPMB’s Melaka plant, a few months after the March 31 date revealed through a Bursa Malaysia announcement in December. Will it launch together with the CKD X9 facelift?
The SUV, currently in facelift form, is available in RM160k RWD Standard Range, RM180k RWD Long Range Pro, RM192k AWD Performance and RM196k AWD Black Edition variants – all fully-imported (CBU) from China. What do you think the CKD prices are going to be, and will any variant(s) be dropped?
Xpeng announced EPMB as its CKD partner in Malaysia in December – besides the G6 and X9, the X9 PowerX range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) is also expected to be produced in Melaka.
Xpeng G6 facelift RWD Standard Range
Xpeng G6 facelift RWD Long Range Pro
Xpeng G6 facelift AWD Performance
Xpeng G6 facelift AWD Performance Black Edition
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Comments
xpeng is good car but wont sell well in malaysia because the name reminds the 66% M population of the name Chin Peng
ckd should be >40k cheaper, since cbu is already overpriced….